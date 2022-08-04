Read on www.boothbayregister.com
Re: Property Tax Stabilization
The recent new Property Tax Stabilization program is now active. This program freezes resident's tax bills on primary homestead property if they are over 65 years old and have owned the Maine homestead for 10 years or more. The net effect is their taxes will not go up in future...
New pump-out boat, Route 27 sidewalk update
Boothbay Harbor will be getting a new pump-out boat for spring to cover services for 12 marinas across the town’s coast. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has mandated marinas accommodating 18 or more boats over 25 feet to provide pump-out services. Town Manager Julia Latter said Aug. 8...
Aug. 9 update: Midcoast adds 45 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Re-elect Gov. Mills
I am writing to you in support of the re-election of Janet Mills as Governor of Maine. I am the fund manager for the Ecumenical Council on Homelessness Prevention in Damariscotta. My coworkers and I have interviewed and assisted numerous families and individuals seeking our assistance in the last two years.
Celebrate Maine Farmers’ Market Week Aug. 7-13
Farmers are essential members of our communities. Through the challenges of the past few years – from the COVID pandemic to drought to spiking gasoline prices – they have raised the food we all need to live a healthy life. Their hard work and dedication provides us with bountiful vegetables, tasty fruits, fresh eggs, local meat and poultry, healthy grains, beautiful fiber and so much more. The farmers’ markets they host each week alongside prepared food vendors and craftspeople brighten our downtowns and contribute to our local economies. Maine Farmers’ Market Week is an opportunity to celebrate and thank them!
Maine voters can request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Monday that Maine voters may begin requesting absentee ballots for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. While ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, Maine law allows voters to request ballots three months before Election Day. “Maine’s no-excuse absentee voting...
James Anthony Botti
James A. Botti of Boothbay Harbor died peacefully at home on Aug. 3, 2022 with family at his side. Born in Middletown, New York in 1945 to Charles and Ellen Botti, Jim was a devoted husband and father who left his imprint on everyone he met along the way. Jim...
USCG Boothbay Harbor appoints new officer-in-charge
Ryan Smith, 39, was appointed officer-in-charge of USCG Boothbay Harbor last month after the retirement of the previous commander Adam Smart. Smith has been in the Coast Guard for almost 20 years and is coming off a job as operations manager at the South Portland station. This will be his first command position.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
The Rotary Building hosted a warm evening and good crowd to hear Tina Hall, current member of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club, talk about pollinator projects. Tina, who is a past Rotary governor from District 5970 in Iowa, is also a member of ESRAG, the Rotary Action Group for Environmental Sustainability. Since moving to the Midcoast, she has spent her time volunteering at the Botanical Gardens and promoting pollinator projects as a way to have fun and help the environment.
Southport Yacht Club
Rock the Boat 5K was a great success this past weekend. The overall winner and course record breaker was Titus Muniz who came all the way from Augusta. Titus finished with a time of 18:02.3, breaking the overall course record held by Raphael Harriman from 2017. We want to know what he eats for breakfast! Titus enjoyed the beautiful course and like all of us, noticed the hilly challenges. Anne Jacobs broke another course record in the women’s 60-plus category. She finished with a time of 29:39.3 breaking Mary Lou Lowrie’s 29:40.3 record held since 2016. Congratulations to all the runners and walkers who spent the morning becoming even stronger while helping raise funds for the sailing program. Together we raised over $1,300 for scholarships. The Irving/Cameron family won the prize for the most participants with over 15 family members representing. We are not sure how 15 of them will share a pie! Special thanks Eden Climo with Tidal Wellness for being there for stretching and massage. We appreciated all the volunteers who brought homemade pies, served on timing crew and kept the course safe and runners going the correct way. Mark your calendars for Aug. 5, 2023 for the 10th annual Rock the Boat 5K.
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to host 12th Heafitz Endowed Lecture
This year, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens will present its 12th annual Ina and Lewis Heafitz Endowed Lecture at the Gardens on Aug. 25, 4-5:30 p.m. The lecture, “Centering Indigenous Peoples and Nations in Land Protection and Conservation: Thoughts on Wabanaki Possibilities,” will feature Dr. Darren J. Ranco, associate professor of Anthropology and coordinator of Native American Research at the University of Maine in Orono.
Lerner family honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the Gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
The truth matters
There was a recent letter from Bruce MacDonald, vice chair of the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District, “aka” School Board. This letter was titled, “Incorrect and inflammatory.”. I deal in facts, not emotion, so I’d like to clear up some of his pandering to the MDOE and...
Past century of climate warming reverses 900 years of cooling in the Gulf of Maine, study shows
The rapid warming of the 20th century has reversed 900 years of cooling in the Gulf of Maine, according to a new study led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, co-authored by the University of Maine and funded by the National Science Foundation. The Gulf of Maine has undergone recent,...
Our schools: needs vs. wants
An important part of any education should be teaching students about responsible spending and the important difference between needs and wants. Our local boards and voters should set a good example as they further investigate what is actually necessary and most cost-effective for our schools going forward. Tom Perkins. Boothbay...
