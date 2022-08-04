Firestone High School 50th reunion focuses on music

Read on www.akron.com
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
akronjewishnews.com
Akron Jewish Family Festival to feature Rogers Park Band
Anshe Sfard Revere Road Synagogue and Chabad Akron will host the second Akron Jewish Family Festival, featuring Rogers Park Band and the debut of the Friendship Circle Band Aug. 21. Formed at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana in 2014 as a project to attract college students to observe Sukkot at...
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children's Hospital.
daltonkidronnews.com
Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton
Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
Kent State, University of Akron offer up to $5,000 in debt forgiveness for students who left school but want to finish through Ohio College Comeback Compact
AKRON, Ohio – Kent State University and the University of Akron are among eight public colleges and universities in Northeast Ohio to participate in the Ohio College Comeback Compact, a program that helps students who left one of the schools without earning a degree continue their education by reducing or eliminating their debt, KSU announced Monday.
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Sand Fest, Lakewood Arts Festival and Trap Karaoke
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”
Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
whbc.com
More Road Work in Akron, Osnaburg
AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
clevelandmagazine.com
Coming and Going: How the Pandemic Changed Pinecrest
While many restaurants and shops are on their way out, new local small businesses and corporate chain spots are setting up shop. There are no revolving doors at Pinecrest, but it sure feels that way sometimes. That’s because Pinecrest, which opened in 2018 in Orange Village as a hybrid retail...
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
Brunswick teen remembered with butterfly release
Dozens of bikers took to the streets of northeast Ohio on Saturday hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of Alyssa Pinardo.
coolcleveland.com
See a Medical Helicopter & Other Working Vehicles Close Up at Touch-a-Truck
Sat 8/13 @ 10AM-2PM Apparently, there’s a craze for large vehicles among kids these days because the number of “Touch-a-Truck”’ events seems to have multiplied exponentially. There’s another this weekend at Munroe Falls Metro Park in Akron. There kids of all ages can get up close...
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
Lightning strikes former Cavs player’s Westlake home
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.
