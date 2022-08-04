Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites 2022 – Compare SC sportsbooks

Read on augustafreepress.com
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Missouri – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MO Gambling Sites
When it comes to Missouri gambling, there is a lot to know, including whether it’s legal and if the state offers sports betting. In this guide, we cover these topics and more, like how to place a wager online and what gambling taxes bettors can expect in the Show-Me State.
Augusta Free Press
Idaho Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money ID Online Casinos
Idaho was a popular gambling destination during the Prohibition era but, today, its gambling laws are much stricter. Whilst you can play slots and table games at Idaho online casinos, you will only find operators that are based and licensed offshore. In this guide, we’ll be providing you with the top 10 casino sites as agreed upon by our experts.
Augusta Free Press
Get the State Fair VIP experience at annual Black Tie & Boots gala on Sept. 22
Polish your cowboy boots or sport your finest cocktail attire for an exclusive State Fair of Virginia VIP experience featuring downhome fair fundamentals with an upscale ambiance at the Black Tie & Boots fundraising gala at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. The celebration will be an indoor-outdoor event held...
Augusta Free Press
Back to school: ImmunizeVA urges Virginians to complete immunizations
ImmunizeVA, a statewide coalition of immunization stakeholders representing medical, public health, and nonprofit professionals, urges Virginians to get caught up on recommended vaccines to reduce the transmission of communicable diseases as Virginians return to in-person events including returning back to school. August is National Immunization Awareness Month, an annual opportunity...
Augusta Free Press
Gas prices drop for eighth straight week: Can the good news trend continue?
Gas prices in the Shenandoah Valley are down below $3.60 per gallon in many locations, as the average statewide dropped 13.4 cents per gallon over the past week. The good news trend continues, with Virginia gas prices down 66.7 cents per gallon over the past month, according to GasBuddy. Prices...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin spends months attacking teachers; now wonders why they’re leaving the profession
State Sen. Scott Surovell is spot on about why numerous Virginia local school districts are having trouble hiring teachers. Two words: Glenn Youngkin. “Teachers are leaving because conservatives like the governor are making it unpleasant to be a teacher today by micromanaging how they should teach and what they can say in the classroom,” said Surovell, a Democrat who represents Fairfax County and Prince William County.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes
Vacasa’s Top 25 Places to Buy a Vacation Home 2022 report reveals that Lake Anna in Virginia is no. 1. Lake Anna is a freshwater inland reservoir on 13,000 acres in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Formed by the North Anna Dam, Virginia Electric and Power Co., now Dominion Energy Virginia, purchased 18,000 acres of farmland in 1968 on the North Anna and Pamunkey rivers to provide clean, fresh water to cool the nuclear power generating plants at the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station next to the lake.
Augusta Free Press
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking methamphetamine into Smyth County
A Georgia man who was convicted in February 2022 for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine from Georgia into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Jerada “Rod” Henderson, 40, of Locust Grove, Ga., was convicted by a jury in on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction
Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah Valley businesses can access fee-free counseling, technical assistance
The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center, Harrisonburg Economic Development, Frederick County Economic Development and Laurel Ridge Small Business Development Center were recently awarded $100,000 in Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity grant funding to provide approved, growth-focused small businesses with fee-free counseling and technical expertise in the areas of e-commerce and marketing, finance, and operational efficiencies.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police seeking public help locating vehicle in Fauquier County hit-and-run
Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying one of the two vehicles that struck a pedestrian Saturday in Fauquier County. Senior Trooper D. Mabie is investigating the crash that occurred at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) and Route 28 (Catlett Rd).
