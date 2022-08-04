Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites 2022 – Compare SC sportsbooks

State Sen. Scott Surovell is spot on about why numerous Virginia local school districts are having trouble hiring teachers. Two words: Glenn Youngkin. “Teachers are leaving because conservatives like the governor are making it unpleasant to be a teacher today by micromanaging how they should teach and what they can say in the classroom,” said Surovell, a Democrat who represents Fairfax County and Prince William County.

