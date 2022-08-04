ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

GOP eyes Nashville seat for flip; Dems vie to face governor

By Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Trump's endorsement on the line in Wisconsin and Connecticut

Tuesday's primary elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Connecticut will be another test of the power of former President Donald Trump's endorsement. Trump has endorsed 12 candidates across three states, including candidates in statewide and national races. Wisconsin. In the Badger State, Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels in the hotly...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

5 races to watch Tuesday

Four states are holding primaries Tuesday, setting up battleground match-ups and potentially history-making candidacies. Voters will head to the polls in Vermont, Connecticut, Minnesota and Wisconsin, which will host one of the most closely watched contests in the GOP primary for governor. The Badger State is also hosting a Democratic primary to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, but the top candidates dropped out in recent weeks and coalesced around Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
NBC News

In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Vermont House Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Harwell
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Connecticut Senate Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC News

'All about her': Hageman blasts Cheney in new ad

In a new ad out in Wyoming, attorney Harriet Hageman attacked Rep. Liz Cheney. R-Wyo., for making the election "all about her." "There's been an awful lot of noise this election; candidates attacking each other, making things up, desperate for attention," Hageman says in the ad. "Liz Cheney? She's made...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Dems#Democrats#Vie#Gop#Republicans#Black Democratic#The U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
NBC News

NBC News

430K+
Followers
52K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy