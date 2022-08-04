Chicken goes to McDonald’s and won’t leave. Massachusetts cops ask for help catching it

Related
Cuba accepts technical assistance from the United States to control fire in Matanzas
Cuba can’t put out the fire in Matanzas on its own. The U.S. said it can help
She was walking across a parking lot in Florida. Then came the armored truck, cops say
Armored car. vs. a pedestrian. It was a scary scene in New Port Richey, Florida, last week.
What was the FBI looking for when it conducted the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago?
When teams of FBI agents knocked on the door of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, they were looking for classified documents that former President Donald Trump had allegedly taken with him when he left the White House, a source familiar with the Palm Beach raid said.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
American Airlines told mother of a 10-year-old unaccompanied passenger she couldn't collect her daughter from the airport
Alexis Westergren faced a battle with American Airlines staff after her daughter flew unaccompanied from Portland to Chicago.
A Fort Lauderdale doctor, a dead mother and an unpaid $70,000 malpractice suit judgment
Fort Lauderdale doctor Keith Robinson didn’t get his license suspended because a 2014 patient died shortly after giving birth. Robinson didn’t get his license suspended for settling the ensuing wrongful death malpractice suit.
Spared last year, Surfside condo owners hit with property tax bills totaling about $800,000
When a Surfside condominium tower collapsed last year killing 98 people, a wave of sympathy reached all the way to Tallahassee: Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators forgave the unit owners’ tax bills, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The 5 Florida homes taken from a Miami doctor convicted of a $38 million fraud
Miami doctor Armando Valdes didn’t just lose his freedom last week when he was sentenced to federal prison after a six-year healthcare fraud run through a West Miami-Dade office — he lost his house, four other houses or condominiums in South Florida and an empty lot adjacent to one of the houses.
Polar bear attacks woman camping with a tour group on Arctic island, officials said
The polar bear entered the tent camp and attacked the woman, Norway officials said.
FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as inquiry into former president intensifies
FBI agents on Monday searched the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, an extraordinary development in what sources say is an investigation into the Republican leader’s handling of classified documents. Experts called it one of the most significant actions in the law enforcement agency’s history — and one...
A woman’s body was found floating in a Broward canal Sunday morning, police say
A woman’s body was found in a canal next to a Tamarac development Sunday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling through first half of training camp?
The Dolphins are halfway through their 18 training camp practices but crucial evaluation periods this summer are still in front of them. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their first of three preseason games. Another set of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles preludes their preseason finale.
Three dead after man takes hostage at Narcotics Anonymous meeting, Florida cops say
A SWAT team entered the building and found the suspect dead.
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses Ezukanma, Long, interesting note about Tyreek Hill and more
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel loves how fourth-round rookie receiver Erik Ezukanma is coming along.
Mar-a-Lago becomes a popular spot after FBI raids former President Trump’s home
Three Palm Beach Police Department SUVs — two with lights flashing — were the only sign of law enforcement activity outside Mar-a-Lago’s closed gates Monday night as word spread that the FBI had served a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s residence earlier in the day.
A car crushed Miami cop rushing to a shooting 38 years ago. Was his 2022 death on-duty?
Paul Schippereit was crossing Biscayne Boulevard at 23rd Street when a yellow BMW 320i slammed into him and changed the trajectory of his life. The young Miami police officer was responding to a robbery. The victim had been shot in the face. The year was 1984.
Butch Davis on retirement, his career — and Miami Hurricanes twice almost bringing him back | Opinion
From his first time as a high school assistant in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 1973 through last season at FIU — with two Super Bowl rings, his run at the University of Miami and more in between — Butch Davis has been a lifer in football coaching. It was less what he did than who he was.
Black veteran hired as technician was called slurs and given degrading tasks, feds say
“He won’t be here for long,” the man’s supervisor said shortly after the Florida company hired him, according to prosecutors.
