ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

National Night Out Returns And Sees Best-Ever Community Turnout

By Devin Herenda
myburbank.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on myburbank.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

The New Catalina Resource Center Unveiled To The Community.

On July 27, 2022, the new Catalina Resource Center was unveiled to the community. The Resource Center, a Burbank Housing Corporation facility, was created in partnership with Burbank Housing Corporation and Home Again L.A. to provide an array of supportive services for the residents living in Burbank Housing Corporation apartment units throughout the city of Burbank.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: July 18 – July 24

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Donating Blood May Win You a Year’s Worth of Gas

Did you know about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood? But, only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross in August, donors can pump up the blood supply and keep it from falling to shortage levels. Platelet donors are especially needed now.
BURBANK, CA
knewsradio.com

Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Burbank, CA
Government
Burbank, CA
Society
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino park to get overhaul

San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
visitventuraca.com

The 2022 Ventura County Fair is Here Big Time￼

Happy days – and nights – the Ventura County Fair is back. And in a big way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3rd, and running through Sunday, August 14th, nothing but the timeless poetry of summer Fair magic at Ventura’s 62-acre Seaside Park beside the sea. Carousel kisses, exhibits (art to agriculture), outdoor concerts, professional rodeo, 4-H livestock, the smells of fried dough and cinnamon, hand-holding under the stars, happy shrieks, and memories made on the sea breeze.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Actress in critical condition after crashing into LA area home

MAR VISTA, Calif. – Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition Saturday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista and sparking a fire, according to multiple media reports. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a house in the 1700 block of South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chapman
Person
Nick Schultz
Person
Johnny Carson
Santa Clarita Radio

UPDATE: Canyon Country Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures

UPDATE (3:35): Evacuation boundaries have been reduced between Commuter Way and Bouquet Canyon Road as the fire reaches 20-acres. UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): The Canyon Country brush fire has grown past 15-acres. Commercial buildings including Schooner’s Bar and Grill, on the south side of Soledad Canyon Road between Commuter Way and Magic Mountain Parkway are being evacuated.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Autopsy Reveals Brianna Kupfer Stabbed 26 Times

UCLA student died from exsanguination in January attack while working at Hancock Park furniture store, Corner reports. An autopsy has revealed a UCLA student working in a Hancock Park furniture store was stabbed 26 times and died from exsanguination in a brutal January murder. The victim, Brianna Kupfer of Pacific...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Night Out#Police Sergeant#Burbank Fire Department#Bfd#Burbank Water And Power
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail

Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home

27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Women Arrested At Magic Mountain For Stealing

Two women were arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing the victim’s belongings at Magic Mountain while she was on a ride. On Wednesday, deputies at Magic Mountain were alerted by a victim stating her property had been stolen from a cubby while she was on a ride, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found

The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy