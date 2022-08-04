Where to Watch and Stream The Main Event Free Online

The New York Film Festival has set A24 film The Inspection as its closing night screening. The drama, written and directed by Elegance Bratton (documentary Pier Kids, Viceland series My House) in his first narrative feature, is based on Bratton’s own experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training after a decade living on the streets. The movie will have its U.S. premiere on Oct. 14 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan.More from The Hollywood ReporterLaura Poitras Opioid Epidemic Doc to Screen as NY Film Fest CenterpieceToronto Film Festival: Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' to...

