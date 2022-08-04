Where to Watch and Stream Endless Free Online

Click here to read the full article. FORMAT “Stranger Things” star Nikola Djuricko has been tapped to present the Serbian edition of NBCUniversal Formats’ entertainment series “Hollywood Game Night.” This is the 24th international edition of the series, joining adaptations in the U.K., France, Greece, Hungary and Thailand, among others. The show pairs celebrities with contestants as they compete in a variety of party games. The U.S. original was created by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner and fronted by Jane Lynch. The Serbian version will be known locally as “Holivudiranje” and is a co-production between TV Una and NBCUniversal Formats, which...

