23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Bristol Shooting
Police have identified the man that was killed in a shooting in Bristol Friday morning. Patrol officers responded to Jefferson Avenue early Friday morning after receiving reports of gunshots and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Newington police investigating crash on Fenn Road
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. Police said the crash occurred at Fenn Road at the Cedar Street intersection that involved a passenger car and motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and […]
NBC Connecticut
State Suspends License of East Haven Pool Hall Where Fatal Shooting Occurred
The Department of Consumer Protection Tuesday suspended the liquor license of a bar and pool hall that was the scene of a fatal shooting over the weekend. One person was killed and another was injured in the shooting at Bullseye Billiards & Bar on Main Street early Saturday morning. The...
Man injured in West Haven shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
Teen arrested in connection to Hamden shooting incident
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that occurred last month. Police said on July 17, officers responded to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court for the report of shots fired and a car accident. Witnesses told police there was gunfire between a person walking […]
NBC Connecticut
5 Displaced After Fire in Hartford
Five people are displaced after a fire in Hartford Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Amherst Street home after residents called at 5:09 a.m. to report a fire at the home, Deputy Hartford fire chief Adam Guertin said. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and the residents, three adults and two...
Eyewitness News
Stolen car crash sends Jeep into law office building in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A driver was hurt and a building in New Britain was damaged when someone crashed a stolen car. It happened at 183 Broad St. Monday night. Mayor Erin Stewart’s Office said the stolen vehicle hit a Jeep, which caused the Jeep to strike the building. The driver of the Jeep sustained a concussion and was transported to a hospital.
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man charged with home invasion in motel robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A New Britain man faces felony charges after police say he was involved in the robbery of a man in April at a Southington motel. Police said the suspects knocked on the victim’s door April 14 around 10 p.m. at the Motel 6 at 625 Queen St., before pushing their way through when the victim partially opened the door. The men, police said, threatened the victim, saying they had a gun, and went through his pockets.
Register Citizen
Register Citizen
Police ask for help finding missing East Hartford man with dementia
EAST HARTFORD — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with advanced dementia. Irwin Alleyne, 86, was last seen at his home in the northeastern part of town near the Manchester line around noon Sunday, police said. He is described as a Black man, 5-foot-4, 145 pounds and bald, with a small beard. He was wearing ¾ jeans and a white jersey with a red around the neck and sleeves.
Eyewitness News
22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
East Haven couple reunited with dogs trapped in stolen car
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a man is in custody after stealing a car with two dogs inside this morning in East Haven. Rascal and Darius are now reunited with their owners, who feared the worst after a man drove off in their car with the dogs inside. The life of the dogs […]
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closed Part of Route 66 in Marlborough Tuesday
Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed Tuesday after a crash. State police said the road was closed between Shepard Drive and Johnson Road. State police said there was a two-car crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Route 66, in the area of Sheppard Drive. Both drivers were conscious and alert and no information was immediately available on injuries.
