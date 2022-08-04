New rumors suggest that Apple may unveil its new iPhone 14 a week ahead of schedule. The company is holding an event on September 6 – a week ahead of the predicted unveiling – where fans are now conspiring that the new model will be revealed. That said, Apple is yet to confirm any true reveal or release date, with fans debating multiple release dates (including September 16 and 23). Of course, there are also plenty of rumors circling around what features the phone will even include. In fact, thanks to the company’s push towards wireless Magsafe charging, it’s also unclear whether the Apple 14 will even have a charging port. As a result, fans are circling this release with heightened curiosity, but only time will tell what features, not to mention release and reveal dates, the company will confirm.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO