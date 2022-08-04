New population count shows Vermont has above average bat population

Read on www.wcax.com
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
A sweet treat pop up appeared in the Happy Place Cafe. This it the first time that the Comedy Club has hosted a sweet treat pop up in their Happy Place Cafe.
Vermont bat populations show promising signs of species recovery
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After years of seeing population and species decline, experts say the joint effort between conservationists and the citizens of Vermont is working to save certain species in the state. Experts say that species like the Indiana Bat and the Little Brown Bat were devastated by white...
YCQM: Aug. 7, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a primary preview with just two days to go. The race for governor, lieutenant governor, the race to fill Vermont’s open congressional seat and the race for secretary of state. Host: Cat Viglienzoni.
State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it. “I just wanted to thank this program,” said David Call of Burlington. “It was the best thing that ever happened and saved our souls.”
Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
Dragonboats return to Lake Champlain
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer. The Lake Champlain Committee...
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
Major upgrades on tap for New Hampshire wastewater facility
A few local faces claimed top finishes as well in the mass start competition. AARP Vt. director on what's getting people 50+ to the polls. Vermonters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the primary election and those aged 50+ will take up a sizable amount of the votes.
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters
How primary election turn out is likely to compare to previous elections. Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says election turnout is largely driven by how contentious races are that year. Political analyst says GOP senate primary in Vermont will be a race to watch.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Geological Survey is releasing five new geological maps zoomed in on Woodsville, Barnet, Lincoln, Mount Ellen, and Brookfield. The state, UVM, and Norwich University have worked to create these products by field mapping and digging in these areas to get a good idea of what’s happening beneath the surface.
Back to school hair styling clinic for BIPOC young Vermonters
After years of attempts to mitigate pollution in the Sugar River, major upgrades are coming to the wastewater facility in Newport, New Hampshire. Irwin, Germain take top spots at Biathlon Rollerski Championships. A few local faces claimed top finishes as well in the mass start competition.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see some gradual relief from the humidity on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will move north to south during the morning hours, and behind it dewpoints will begin to drop to more comfortable conditions. Dewpoints will fall from the 70s into the upper 50s from north to south, making things feel a lot more comfortable. We’ll also see a big range in temperature on Tuesday from the low 70s over northern Vermont to the mid to upper 80s over southern Vermont.
Candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Vermont primary election
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s primary election is Tuesday. Monday, political candidates hit the pavement in a last-ditch effort to get their names out and mobilize voters. It’s the final push before Tuesday’s August primaries, where Vermonters will select who they want to run in the November elections....
Political analyst says GOP senate primary in Vermont will be a race to watch
How primary election turn out is likely to compare to previous elections. Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says election turnout is largely driven by how contentious races are that year. Police investigate a suspicious death in Wardsboro, Vermont. A woman was found dead on a...
New Hampshire shuts out Vermont for second straight year in Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters. The NYS Vol....
Beware of wild parsnip: How you could get burned by this pretty plant
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters beware! Wild parsnip is in full bloom. It may look pretty but the reaction can be ugly. “If they stop on the side of the road and a beautiful patch of yellow flowers, they should certainly avoid touching the plants or picking any of those flowers,” Vt. State Toxicologist Sarah Vose advised.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Northwestern Medical Center officials say a hospital worker inappropriately accessed hundreds of patient medical records. Following an internal investigation, leaders at the St. Albans hospital say an employee accessed the protected personal information of patients without authorization. It included names, birthdates, Social Security numbers and medical histories. The hospital says it did not include financial information.
New York businesses on the hook for pandemic unemployment payments
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While life is starting to look and feel normal again, many businesses are still facing pandemic problems. In New York, a deadline is looming to pay back borrowed unemployment money and the state is looking at businesses to foot the bill. Now, there is a push...
New York task force targets volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York state is looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters. The volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention task force meets virtually to address challenges and offer up new concepts. They looked at volunteers’ departments across the country for ideas. The task force...
Testimony ends in trial of truck driver accused in deadly NH motorcycle crash
State program wants to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities. A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it. Towns to vote on Starksboro's plan to withdraw from school district. Bristol,...
