FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m.

According to FHP, the child from Jacksonville was the passenger in a car with two adults when the crash happened on Interstate 4 near state Route 46 around 11 a.m.

Investigators said the crash happened when a car crashed into the back of an SUV that had stopped for an earlier crash.

Troopers said two other adults in the car with the child were also injured in the crash.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-4 near SR-46 were blocked for several hours and traffic was diverted onto SR-46 while crews investigated the crash.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and that charges against one of the drivers are pending.

