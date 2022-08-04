ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yvqss_0h4W26Wp00
Serious crash causes delays along I-4 in Seminole County (WFTV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to FHP, the child from Jacksonville was the passenger in a car with two adults when the crash happened on Interstate 4 near state Route 46 around 11 a.m.

See map of location below:

Investigators said the crash happened when a car crashed into the back of an SUV that had stopped for an earlier crash.

Troopers said two other adults in the car with the child were also injured in the crash.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-4 near SR-46 were blocked for several hours and traffic was diverted onto SR-46 while crews investigated the crash.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and that charges against one of the drivers are pending.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

Related
click orlando

6 people hospitalized after crash in Oviedo, troopers say

Six people were hospitalized following a crash near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of those hospitalized is in critical condition, troopers said. Troopers said a vehicle was turning left out of Publix onto County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
County
Seminole County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Seminole County, FL
Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Seminole County, FL
Accidents
WESH

Vehicle catches on fire in Altamonte Springs, fire officials say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — On Sunday, a vehicle fire was reported to the Seminole County Fire Department. The fire department responded to West Central Parkway and Montgomery Road. They received the call about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. After the vehicle started smoking, occupants in the vehicle safely...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
fox35orlando.com

'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#I 4#Arnold Palmer Hospital#Cox Media Group
First Coast News

Watch: Semi-truck fire on New Kings Road in Jacksonville causes massive flames

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A semi-truck fire spread to an auto parts store front Saturday, setting the structure ablaze, according to the owner of the store. The truck, which was parked outside of New Kings Tire and Auto Repair in the 10,000 block of New Kings Road, caught fire while the owner was not there. He turned around and returned to find it engulfed in flames, he said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCJB

Putnam County man dies in crash

ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
103K+
Followers
117K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy