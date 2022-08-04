Read on www.newyorkupstate.com
Smoking at the New York State Fair: New restrictions are in the wind this year
One year after marijuana legalization changed the scenario for smoking at the New York State Fair, the rules are going to change again for the 2022 event. For the first time, smoking will be allowed only in six designated outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. That includes both tobacco and marijuana, and all forms of smoking, including vaping.
People to know in New York cannabis: Eddie Brennan
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Eddie Brennan is the president of Beak & Skiff. He responded to eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is...
