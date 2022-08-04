Man Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating a Police Officer in Anaheim

Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - A 35-year-old man suspected of impersonating a peace officer in Anaheim was in custody Thursday.

Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Cerritos Avenue and Euclid Street, near Loara High School, after receiving calls regarding a suspicious vehicle operating with police lights, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.

Officers arrested the man at the scene and he was booked into the Anaheim City Jail, Carringer said.