Two People Killed When Vehicle Sought by Police Crashes Into Encampment

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two people were killed when they were struck by a driver who crashed into a street encampment while fleeing from police in South Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 4800 block of South Figueroa Street, between Vernon and Slauson avenues, on reports of domestic violence, but they found no evidence of a crime and left the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called again to the area about 12:40 p.m. the same day and searched the area for a suspect described only as a male who fled the scene in a vehicle. However, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Police later learned the suspect vehicle crashed into a street encampment in the area of West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, about a half- mile from the original scene of the reported domestic violence, according to the department. The suspect attempted to run from the scene, but was taken into custody shortly after the collision.

Authorities found the two victims dead at the scene inside two tents. The Los Angeles Times identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43, and reported both were homeless.

The suspect was hospitalized with minor injuries and taken into custody. His name and the charges he faces in connection with the collision were not immediately released.