ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two People Killed When Vehicle Sought by Police Crashes Into Encampment

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0h4W1dLE00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two people were killed when they were struck by a driver who crashed into a street encampment while fleeing from police in South Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 4800 block of South Figueroa Street, between Vernon and Slauson avenues, on reports of domestic violence, but they found no evidence of a crime and left the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called again to the area about 12:40 p.m. the same day and searched the area for a suspect described only as a male who fled the scene in a vehicle. However, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Police later learned the suspect vehicle crashed into a street encampment in the area of West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, about a half- mile from the original scene of the reported domestic violence, according to the department. The suspect attempted to run from the scene, but was taken into custody shortly after the collision.

Authorities found the two victims dead at the scene inside two tents. The Los Angeles Times identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43, and reported both were homeless.

The suspect was hospitalized with minor injuries and taken into custody. His name and the charges he faces in connection with the collision were not immediately released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
850wftl.com

Nurse kills six in deadly LA car crash

(Los Angeles, CA) — 37-year-old nurse, Nicole Lorraine Linton, is facing multiple vehicular manslaughter charges after a fatal accident Thursday that took the lives of 6, including an unborn baby. Police say the traveling nurse from Texas may have been drunk and upset after having a fight with her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials

One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#South Los Angeles#Domestic Violence#Crime#Traffic Accident#The Los Angeles Times
CBS LA

3 hospitalized in Whittier multi-vehicle crash

Three people were rushed to a trauma center early Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.According to sources at the scene, one vehicle was on its roof with one person lying next to the vehicle and two light poles were on the ground.The driver allegedly lost control and slammed into a power pole right in front of a Starbucks, which knocked out power for at least 600 people this morning.Police said the driver will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.Beverly Boulevard is closed between Norwalk Boulevard and Rockne Avenue until further notice. 
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle transported to local hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a white Ford pickup truck Friday night in Stevenson Ranch, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 8:14 p.m. in front of the Fountain Glen Apartment homes. According to spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department Bernard Peters, the pedestrian was...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy