ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Position Battles: Cheetah

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJaO3_0h4W1Xzk00

The Sooners will employ a diverse group of players at the cheetah position in 2022.

Brent Venables’ defense is going to throw out plenty of looks at Oklahoma this year.

His personnel groupings will be multiple, meaning the nickel corner and sam linebacker have been combined to form the “cheetah” position.

Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof want the position to take on different shapes, but there’s one requirement according to cornerbacks coach Jay Valai — play fast.

It’s unlikely that only one player checks every single box Venables is looking for out of his cheetah, which is going to allow plenty of faces to get involved as the season presses on.

Last spring, secondary veteran Justin Broiles and true freshman Jaren Kanak got the first shot at playing cheetah, bringing two very different skillsets to the table.

Read More Oklahoma Position Battles:

Broiles, a product of John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, has played in 44 games over the past five years, starting 15 of those contests.

Throughout his career, Broiles has taken reps at every spot in the secondary, making him a Swiss-army knife at the cheetah spot.

The experience Broiles brings to the table is in direct contrast with the true freshman Kanak.

With just one spring and summer under his belt, the Hays, KS, product has drawn rave reviews around the program.

Billed as an athletic phenom, Kanak showed he’s more than comfortable playing in space during Oklahoma’s Spring Game. Though he only recorded on tackle, Kanak moved effortlessly sideline-to-sideline, showing he has no problem stepping up to play the run or dropping into coverage.

Despite the exciting skillset, Kanak still hasn’t gotten his first taste of college football, so it’s still to be seen how much Venables and the defensive staff will throw at him early on as he navigates his first year with the Sooners.

In a similar vein to Broiles, North Carolina transfer Trey Morrison could bring experience and versatility to the position.

A four-year contributor for the Tar Heels, Morrison started 41 games, logging 15 pass breakups while also pulling down a pair of interceptions.

Though only 5-foot-9, Morrison’s reading of the game allows him to be in the right place at the right time to make a play on the football.

A completely different body type in Justin Harrington could also be deployed at the cheetah.

Standing 6-3, Harrington’s frame allows him to matchup with tight ends who would hope to exploit the OU defense over the middle of the field.

After stepping back from the team last year to enter the transfer portal, Harrington has worked his way back into the program. His length and athleticism could provide a unique look to the Oklahoma secondary.

The Sooners will ask plenty from the cheetah position, allowing a diverse group of players to contribute throughout fall camp and into the season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 1

Gary Garrett
3d ago

With Venables overlooking the defense and no longer "Grinch". OU's about to turn the corner and start playing some smashmouth defense SEC style.Plus Jeff Lebby offense at Ole' Miss was a top 3 offense in the FBS last season.Can't wait for OU football to start again! Boomer Sooner!!🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Ted Roof
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag

One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cheetah#American Football#John Marshall High School#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy