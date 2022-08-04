Where is Baylor in College Football America Top 30?

The Bears have a new full-time starting quarterback in Blake Shapen and is seeking to defend its Big 12 Championship

The Baylor Bears were one of three Big 12 teams named to the College Football America Yearbook Preseason FBS Top 30 , which was released this week.

Baylor went 12-2 last season and won the Big 12 Championship game for the first time, defeating Oklahoma State. The Bears went on to win the Sugar Bowl over Ole Miss.

The Bears are ranked No. 22 in the publication’s preseason rankings .

The Bears lost several key defenders from last year’s team, including linebacker Terrell Bernard and safety Jalen Pitre , both of whom were drafted into the NFL.

The Bears had a quarterback competition in the spring, with Blake Shapen beating out Gerry Bohanon for the job. Bohanon was the starter for most of last season before getting injured. It was Shapen who helped the Bears win the Big 12 Championship game.

Bohannon transferred to USF after losing the job.

Two other Big 12 teams are in the Top 30. Oklahoma is No. 6 and Oklahoma State is No. 10.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is the No. 1 team in the preseason rankings, followed by defending champion Georgia.

The rest of the Top 10 includes Ohio State at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, Notre Dame at No. 5, Oklahoma at No. 6, Michigan at No. 7, LSU at No. 8, Oregon at No. 9 and Oklahoma State at No. 10.

The 2022 College Football America Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover. Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF will join the Big 12 in 2023.

