Study finds Florida tops charts in unnecessary animal shelter deaths
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 300,000 four-legged pets entered Florida shelters in 2021, and more than 20,000 didn’t make it out alive. According to an annual study by Best Friends Animal Society, those numbers rank Florida as the fourth worst state in unnecessary shelter deaths. “Those are...
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
