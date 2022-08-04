Read on www.thewashingtondailynews.com
Lorreen C. Galt
Mrs. Lorreen Edna Craddock Galt, age 74, a resident of Chocowinity, N.C., died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital. No services will be held in Ithaca, N.Y. in September. Mrs. Galt was born in London, England on October 19, 1947. She was the daughter of the late...
Gregory “Greg” Rowe
Mr. Gregory Bryan “Greg” Rowe, age 50, a resident of Blounts Creek, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Warren Memorial Cemetery at Blounts Creek, conducted by Pastor Ray Webb. The family will receive friends at the...
Deed transfers: July 24-30, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from July 24-30, 2022. Verbradeau Ridley to Ronald J. Rice, 8.396 acres in Washington Township. Somerset LLC to Tanna Bishop-Kinsey, Lot H5 Somerset, American Legion Rd., Washington. Charles E. McGinnis to Charles E. McGinnis, Lots 39 & 40, Bay Harbour, Chocowinity...
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says her son has been moved out of the ICU at ECU Health Medical Center into a step-down room. Mitzi Lee Byrd provided the update Monday afternoon on social media that Byrd was thrilled about...
Robert A. Singleton
Mr. Robert Asa Singleton, age 92, formerly of Grimesland, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Summerville, S.C. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, N.C. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is serving the Singleton family.
Health Inspections July 24-30, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from July 24-30, 2022. Food Lion Produce, 3620 U.S. Hwy. 17, Chocowinity, grade A, final score 99. O’Neal Snack Bar, 278 Main St., Belhaven, grade A, final score 97.5. Pamlico Sea Base, 419 Boy Scout Rd., Blount’s Creek, grade...
North Carolina Wesleyan Goldsboro campus relocating to Wayne Community College
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University and Wayne Community College have signed a partnership to allow WCC students to seamlessly continue their learning at NCWU after completing their two-year degrees. NCWU says the partnership agreement has been in place since 2017 and earlier this summer,...
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Social district seen as economic boost for downtown
Tonight, if you were to purchase an alcoholic beverage from one of the establishments in downtown Washington then walk to another establishment while drinking said beverage you would spend the rest of your evening with police officers discussing an open container offense. The Washington city charter explicitly states it is...
Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University […]
County Board of Education approves renaming two school gyms
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved renaming two school gyms in memory of a popular retired high school athletic director who died of cancer and in honor of a beloved retired elementary school physical education teacher. During their Aug. 2 meeting, BOE members approved renaming the West...
Charles Ryan Garrish
Charles Ryan Garrish, 70, of Scranton, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by. Raffael Farrow, Jr. The family will receive...
Commissioner responds to airport resignations
BEAUFORT - After the resignation letter that was signed by five of the county’s seven Michael J. Smith Field Airport Authority board members Friday, Aug. 5, Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, said that it was a dollars and cents issue that resulted in the authorities change.
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
New pharmacy opening in Kinston
We are excited to announce Kinston Community Health Center is expanding services to better serve the community. The new addition will be Kinston Community Pharmacy, the pharmacy will open for business on August 8th. The new pharmacy will be located at 324 N Queen St. Suite A in Kinston North Carolina. Our hours of operations will be Monday - Friday 9:00am to 6:00pm.
Stingray leaps into boat, lands on woman
- A 26-year-old boater suffered a concussion Friday, Aug. 5 after a large spotted eagle stingray launched itself from the water and collided with her in the Morehead City Channel. The passenger's mother, Genevive Francis, was driving the vessel with her family on board when the incident happened. Francis explained...
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
