Push for lawmakers to reestablish incentives for films shot in Florida
An organization wants lawmakers to reestablish incentives for companies to shoot films in Florida. A lot of shoots are going to Georgia but years ago several movies were shot in Southwest Florida. In the 1990’s most of the movie “Gone fishin” was filmed here and so was part of the...
Florida gas prices dip to five-month low
For the eighth consecutive week, Florida gas prices have fallen; they’re down 15 cents from last week. As of Monday, the state average was $3.78 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 4th. The state average has now declined a total of $1.11 per gallon...
Florida man bitten in the face by alligator
THONOTOSASSA (CBS Miami) An alligator bit a man’s face while he was swimming in a lake near Tampa. It happened last Thursday at Lake Thonotosassa which is in Hillsborough County. Fire rescue took the 34-year-old man to the hospital after the alligator bit his face, according to the Florida...
Hot, stormy Monday to start the workweek
High temperatures return to the 90s under increasing cloud cover. After a mostly sunny start to the day, more clouds will develop closer to lunchtime. Expect high humidity to make Monday’s peak temperatures feel like the triple digits. Isolated showers and storms will form across Southwest Florida in the early afternoon.
Storm chance Sunday afternoon; Tropics heating up
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Sunday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
EDGEWATER (AP) Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said. Officers responded to a report that a man was shot and a woman was being held hostage Monday night in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach. The other people...
More than 850K mail-in ballots cast in Florida 2 weeks ahead of primary
More than 850,000 Floridians have cast ballots by mail for the Aug. 23 primary elections, according to numbers posted online Tuesday by the state Division of Elections. As of late Tuesday morning, a reported 858,303 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, up from 791,140 a day earlier. Registered Democrats held an...
Judge appoints receiver for insolvent insurer Weston
A Leon County circuit judge has appointed the Florida Department of Financial Services as a receiver for the insolvent Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co. Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order Monday, after the department last week requested the appointment. Weston notified state regulators on July 27 that it was...
