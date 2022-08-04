ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Wan'Dale Robinson Taking on Big Role in New York Giants Offense

By Olivier Dumont
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HAlI_0h4W0KjK00

Wan'Dale Robinson might not be the biggest man on the football field, but he's looking at playing a big role in the Giants' offense this fall.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Take a close look at New York Giants' second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson, and the 5-foot-8, 185-pounder looks too small and slender to hold up to the rigors of playing in the NFL.

But then watch the former Kentucky wide receiver on the field--how he fights for the ball in traffic and will even throw a block to help spring a teammate for a score as he did in Wednesday's practice. And it's clear that Robinson is intent on playing the game with just as much competitiveness as those who are taller and heavier.

“It’s been like this my whole life since I started playing at five years old,” said Robinson. “I’ve always been one of the smaller ones and had to overcome that. I’m not going to treat it any different now. At the end of the day, it's still football, and my job is to go out there and make plays and get open.”

Robinson has mastered the art of playing big for the Giants. Already he's shown himself to be a reliable set of hands on short to intermediate route passes, where he can turn a 10-yard pass into 15, 20, or more yards with his elusiveness, burst, and speed.

While most teams would rather have taller receivers, the game has gravitated toward the more physical guys who, despite their size, find ways to get open and pick up yardage.

That's the name of Robinson's game. At Kentucky, he lined up all over the formation. In three years of college--two of which he spent at Nebraska before joining the Wildcats--he posted 2,228 receiving yards on 195 receptions with ten touchdowns and 691 rushing yards on 141 attempts to go with four rushing touchdowns.

“We all have our own ways of getting open and doing our own thing,” he said. “I don’t try to compare myself to anybody or anybody that’s the same size because everybody does things well that I might not do well. It’s part of the game.”

Before being chosen in the second round of the NFL Draft, Robinson drew comparisons to 49ers dual threat Deebo Samuel. During training camp, the Giants have experimented with using Robinson in a similar role.

“This is the type of offense you'd want to be in as a receiver,” said Robinson. “They give you a lot of flexibility on running your routes and just allowing you to make plays and get open.”

More Giants Training Camp Coverage

This new role has allowed him to learn and expand his arsenal.

“I’m just trying to go out there every day and prove that they drafted me for a reason,” said Robinson on how he feels about his development so far. “I’m just trying to do everything I can to help our team win in whatever aspect.”

But as for his size, Robinson, who could see snaps this fall in the Wildcat, agreed it could be an advantage.

“Yeah, that helps sometimes,” he said with a smile. “You get lost in traffic a little bit. At the end of the day, you’ve just got to keep making plays.”

With running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kadarius Toney on board in this offense, the addition of Robinson's skill set could make for one deadly three-headed monster not just in the passing game but in the running game as well.

“I think it could be pretty exciting,” said Robinson. “We’ll see the stuff they come up with, and whenever the game time comes, I’m sure you’ll be happy to see it.”

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
State
New York State
State
Kentucky State
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
Nebraska State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned. But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Dale Robinson
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns

The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps is a major concern heading to the 2022 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset despite all the issues they are facing. To say that the Cowboys’ WR group is thin would be an understatement. The franchise is severely lacking in that area, with James Washington’s […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Nfl Draft#49ers#American Football#New York Giants Offense
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in […] The post ‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy