Wan'Dale Robinson Taking on Big Role in New York Giants Offense

Wan'Dale Robinson might not be the biggest man on the football field, but he's looking at playing a big role in the Giants' offense this fall.

Take a close look at New York Giants' second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson, and the 5-foot-8, 185-pounder looks too small and slender to hold up to the rigors of playing in the NFL.

But then watch the former Kentucky wide receiver on the field--how he fights for the ball in traffic and will even throw a block to help spring a teammate for a score as he did in Wednesday's practice. And it's clear that Robinson is intent on playing the game with just as much competitiveness as those who are taller and heavier.

“It’s been like this my whole life since I started playing at five years old,” said Robinson. “I’ve always been one of the smaller ones and had to overcome that. I’m not going to treat it any different now. At the end of the day, it's still football, and my job is to go out there and make plays and get open.”

Robinson has mastered the art of playing big for the Giants. Already he's shown himself to be a reliable set of hands on short to intermediate route passes, where he can turn a 10-yard pass into 15, 20, or more yards with his elusiveness, burst, and speed.

While most teams would rather have taller receivers, the game has gravitated toward the more physical guys who, despite their size, find ways to get open and pick up yardage.

That's the name of Robinson's game. At Kentucky, he lined up all over the formation. In three years of college--two of which he spent at Nebraska before joining the Wildcats--he posted 2,228 receiving yards on 195 receptions with ten touchdowns and 691 rushing yards on 141 attempts to go with four rushing touchdowns.

“We all have our own ways of getting open and doing our own thing,” he said. “I don’t try to compare myself to anybody or anybody that’s the same size because everybody does things well that I might not do well. It’s part of the game.”

Before being chosen in the second round of the NFL Draft, Robinson drew comparisons to 49ers dual threat Deebo Samuel. During training camp, the Giants have experimented with using Robinson in a similar role.

“This is the type of offense you'd want to be in as a receiver,” said Robinson. “They give you a lot of flexibility on running your routes and just allowing you to make plays and get open.”

This new role has allowed him to learn and expand his arsenal.

“I’m just trying to go out there every day and prove that they drafted me for a reason,” said Robinson on how he feels about his development so far. “I’m just trying to do everything I can to help our team win in whatever aspect.”

But as for his size, Robinson, who could see snaps this fall in the Wildcat, agreed it could be an advantage.

“Yeah, that helps sometimes,” he said with a smile. “You get lost in traffic a little bit. At the end of the day, you’ve just got to keep making plays.”

With running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kadarius Toney on board in this offense, the addition of Robinson's skill set could make for one deadly three-headed monster not just in the passing game but in the running game as well.

“I think it could be pretty exciting,” said Robinson. “We’ll see the stuff they come up with, and whenever the game time comes, I’m sure you’ll be happy to see it.”

