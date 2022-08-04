Read on www.politico.com
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
So… what’s the deal with Kansas?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Kansas’ resounding rejection of a ballot initiative to end a right to an abortion in...
POLITICO Playbook: Senate parliamentarian kills key policy in Dem reconciliation bill
BREAKING — Democrats have lost a key piece of the prescription drug pricing reform policy in their reconciliation bill. In an email to Senate staffers at 3:30 a.m., ELIZABETH MACDONOUGH, the Senate parliamentarian, released her long-awaited guidance on the drug pricing plan. The good news for Democrats is that most of their drug reform proposals survived.
The man selling GOP politics to Black media
With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Bill Duryea. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison, the Department of Justice charges current and former Louisville police officers in connection with the raid that killed Breonna Taylor and the economy adds 528,000 jobs, defying expectations. First, though, we start with the face of the RNC’s Black media outreach.
POLITICO Playbook: The politics of making history
RECONCILIATION LATEST — The overnight vote-a-rama is winding down and a final vote on the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate will come this afternoon. The House is scheduled to return and take up the bill on Friday. Our sleep-deprived Hill team has all the latest details here. BIDEN...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Tim Ryan turned his race into a surprise Senate battleground. Now comes the hard part.
The Ohio Democrat has forged a small lead in internal polling — and brought the Senate Republican machine to his door with attack ads.
Defeated GOP lawmaker sees ‘dark and cynical’ streak prevailing in politics
Michigan Rep. Peter Mejier said: “We are dealing with a politics that does not reward substance, that does not reward, you know, reality.”
Pentagon denies D.C. request for National Guard migrant help
The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states.
Mastriano threatens to renege on testifying to Jan. 6 panel
The Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate wants his lawyer to be able to record the interview, a condition the committee is sure to reject.
The strong women who shaped Liz Cheney
Happy Friday, rulers! Katie here; we’re doing something different today. We have a guest contributor: Susan Anderson, a longtime Wyoming-based journalist who has covered the Cheney Family for three decades. Given all the interest in Liz Cheney’s independent streak and willingness to buck Donald Trump, Anderson wrote for us about her family background and how it might have shaped her character and political career, based on reporting over the years. More below. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for helping to put this newsletter together.
Among Donald Trump’s endorsements, one holds a special place in his heart: Kari Lake
With her obsessive insistence on unproven election fraud, the Arizona GOP nominee holds a special place in Trump’s eye.
Democrats go with ‘the least bad’ tax
The new excise tax on stock buybacks will satisfy Sinema while not alienating business — at least too much.
Historic climate bill to supercharge clean energy industry
The climate and energy provisions of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would speed greenhouse gas cuts and put the U.S. on track to deliver the lion's share of President Biden's target for 2030.
Dems lose key piece of health agenda in spending bill
Parliamentarian nixes Democrats’ plan to lower drug prices for Americans with private insurance.
POLITICO Playbook: How it really happened: the Inflation Reduction Act
THE WEEK —Today: The Bidens travel to flooded-damaged eastern Kentucky. … Tuesday: President JOE BIDEN signs the CHIPS and Science Act into law. Primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. RUDY GIULIANI testifies before a grand jury in Georgia. … Wednesday: Biden signs the PACT Act (the toxic burn pits bill) into law, and departs to Kiawah Island, S.C. July inflation numbers are released. … Thursday: More inflation data: Producer Price Index … Friday: The House returns to take up the Inflation Reduction Act. Primaries in Hawaii. The University of Michigan releases new consumer sentiment data, which is expected to show an improvement since last month.
Senate Dems pass long-awaited climate, tax and health care bill
The majority party guided the legislation they'd labored over for more than a year through a 15-hour vote-a-rama, a last-minute snag with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and several rules challenges.
Tree of Life hires Brownstein
The nonprofit organization overseeing the redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue has tapped a host of lobbyists at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to help the synagogue secure federal assistance for a new complex planned to be a sanctuary, museum and memorial honoring the victims of the 2018 mass shooting there.
