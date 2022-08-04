ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

So… what’s the deal with Kansas?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Kansas’ resounding rejection of a ballot initiative to end a right to an abortion in...
KANSAS STATE
POLITICO

The man selling GOP politics to Black media

With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Bill Duryea. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison, the Department of Justice charges current and former Louisville police officers in connection with the raid that killed Breonna Taylor and the economy adds 528,000 jobs, defying expectations. First, though, we start with the face of the RNC’s Black media outreach.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The politics of making history

RECONCILIATION LATEST — The overnight vote-a-rama is winding down and a final vote on the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate will come this afternoon. The House is scheduled to return and take up the bill on Friday. Our sleep-deprived Hill team has all the latest details here. BIDEN...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Maya Macguineas
Person
John Boozman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Labor#Federal Budget#U S Economy#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Personal Finance#Democrats#Democratic#Gop#Americans#Republicans#Treasury
POLITICO

The strong women who shaped Liz Cheney

Happy Friday, rulers! Katie here; we’re doing something different today. We have a guest contributor: Susan Anderson, a longtime Wyoming-based journalist who has covered the Cheney Family for three decades. Given all the interest in Liz Cheney’s independent streak and willingness to buck Donald Trump, Anderson wrote for us about her family background and how it might have shaped her character and political career, based on reporting over the years. More below. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for helping to put this newsletter together.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: How it really happened: the Inflation Reduction Act

THE WEEK —Today: The Bidens travel to flooded-damaged eastern Kentucky. … Tuesday: President JOE BIDEN signs the CHIPS and Science Act into law. Primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. RUDY GIULIANI testifies before a grand jury in Georgia. … Wednesday: Biden signs the PACT Act (the toxic burn pits bill) into law, and departs to Kiawah Island, S.C. July inflation numbers are released. … Thursday: More inflation data: Producer Price Index … Friday: The House returns to take up the Inflation Reduction Act. Primaries in Hawaii. The University of Michigan releases new consumer sentiment data, which is expected to show an improvement since last month.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Tree of Life hires Brownstein

The nonprofit organization overseeing the redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue has tapped a host of lobbyists at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to help the synagogue secure federal assistance for a new complex planned to be a sanctuary, museum and memorial honoring the victims of the 2018 mass shooting there.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy