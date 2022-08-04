ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘That’s the most it’s sunk in’: Jake Wightman savours world champion status

By Nick Mashiter
 5 days ago

Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his world title win has finally sunk in at the Commonwealth Games .

The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, eased into Saturday’s final.

Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win his heat at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday.

It was the first time he has been announced – by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff – as the world champion since July’s victory in Oregon.

He said: “It was special, it was a confidence boost if you get announced as that. That’s the most it’s sunk in because that is what I was waiting for, to be announced as world champion, and be like ‘yeah I’ve actually done that’.

“It was nice walking around before with a lot of people coming up to me and saying ‘well done’.

“I still got less of a cheer than Matt Stonier from England but I guess there are more English fans than Scottish fans.

“I felt I should dictate it at some point and I was surprised we went so slow as a second heat as there are guys who should go through as fastest losers who won’t.

“It’s hard to sometimes get motivated as there is a lot more to lose than gain so it’s good to go out there, feel good and qualify comfortably.”

Team-mate Josh Kerr , who won Olympic bronze last year, qualified in three minutes 37.84 seconds, with Neil Gourley progressing and England’s Elliot Giles and Stonier also through.

Earlier, Elaine Thompson-Herah , who won the 100m title on Wednesday, reached the 200m semi-final in 22.80 seconds. Scotland’s Beth Dobbin also qualified for Friday’s semi in 23.10 seconds.

European champion Zharnel Hughes ran 20.30 seconds to win his 200 heat while Adam Gemili won his heat in 20.92 seconds.

“It was a nice easy run, I qualified nicely which was the plan,” said Hughes. “There are no need for statements, if you make statements now it’s not going to happen for you in the final. When the final comes, you unleash the beast.”

The Independent

Rio Ferdinand targeted with racist ‘monkey gesture’ by Wolves fan, court told

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was targeted by racist abuse including a monkey gesture by a “fixated” football fan during a Premier League match, a court had heard.Jamie Arnold is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Mr Ferdinand by using “threatening, abusive or insulting” words or behaviour at the Wolves v Manchester United match at Molineux on May 23 last year.During the prosecution’s opening of the 32-year-old’s trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, footage was played to jurors, allegedly showing him making a racist gesture.Mr Ferdinand had been at the game – the first time fans had...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Serena Williams announces she is ‘evolving away from tennis’

Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.The 23-time grand-slam champion won her first singles match for more than a year at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday evening (8 August) but has revealed in a first-person piece for Vogue that she has decided to end her career.“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she wrote.It is expected that the US Open later this month will be her final grand slam appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Serena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenSerena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenBirmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant Commonwealth Games
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

