Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas

Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year
ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
KHBS
Arkansas legislators meet in special session
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are meeting in a special session that began late Tuesday morning.Follow this link to stream the proceedings while lawmakers are in session. Gov. Asa Hutchinson believes moving tax cuts forward would help Arkansans take home more pay, sooner. He hopes Arkansas lawmakers are...
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Back to school: Central Arkansas school districts start dates
Summertime is coming to an end and back-to-school season is upon us whether students, families and teachers are ready or not.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
KTLO
Yellville-Summit School Board faces busy agenda Monday
The Yellville-Summit School Board will meet in regular session Monday evening at 5:30. The board will be requested to take action on items including the monthly budget and financial reports; petitions for student transfers; proposed COVID leave; federal assurances for 2022-2023; a proposed revised bell schedule; a proposed bus purchase; a contract renewal for David’s cleaning; ARP recruitment and retention incentive plans; and career coach approval.
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. discovers obstacles to economic development grants
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In July, Harrison City Council looked to approve its first economic development grant to a business in the city limits. Instead, the council came back to awarding their first grant after discovering additional state regulations involving city funds and private businesses. The most significant change with...
KHBS
Lawmakers head to Arkansas Special Session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called a special session for Tuesday, Aug. 9. The governor tells 40/29 News that the special session will focus largely on the $1.6 billion surplus and how to provide relief for Arkansans during current inflation.Part 1 of our interview with Hutchinson is above. Part 2 along with our interviews with other lawmakers, is below.
KSLA
Gov. Hutchinson issues call for special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Friday, Aug. 5, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly. According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program.
KATV
Back to school with new COVID variants, Arkansas medical professionals weigh in
(Little Rock, KATV) — A new school year is right around the corner and with the new COVID variants some are concerned about what this could mean for the case numbers in Arkansas. With most districts back to in-person learning after taking a virtual break, the Arkansas Department of...
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
deltanews.tv
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
KTLO
Boil order issued for Mountain View Waterworks
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was issued Monday afternoon for the customers along West Webb Street, between Knox and Peabody Avenues due to a water line break. All affected customers are advised the...
KTLO
Baxter County clerk compares Tuesday’s election to past special elections
Tuesday marks another special election in the Twin Lakes Area. Registered voters in the Mountain Home School District will be asked to decide on a proposed increase of 2 1/4 mills. If approved, funds would go toward a construction and renovation project at Mountain Home High School Career Academies. The...
KTLO
MH City Council member changes mind, files for re-election
Filings for municipal positions are continuing to come into courthouses around Arkansas, and more races have been developed in Baxter and Marion counties. A current member of the Mountain Home City Council who had announced she did not intend to seek another term appears to have had a change of heart. Jennifer Baker has filed for re-election for Ward 2, Position 1, and Jay Volkman filed to be her challenger.
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
KYTV
Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
Arkansas governor issues call for special session with focus on tax relief
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson officially called for a special session Friday with the purpose of providing tax relief for people in the state and school safety measures. Hutchinson said that legislature has the ability to "provide financial relief" and "ensure our children can be protected...
