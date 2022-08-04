Read on www.politico.com
A call for GOP unity
When it comes to polarizing candidates who made it to the general election, it’s easy to make calls for unity with the hope of getting more supporters on board. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, co-chair of the Republican Governors Association, has consistently said he does not believe in 2020 election conspiracy theories and has lambasted candidates who do — namely Kari Lake, a star in Trump world who’s running to succeed him as governor.
Murphy goes to Israel again
Gov. Murphy’s in Israel today. It’s his fourth visit to the country since he was first sworn in and the eighth in the last eight years. A strange thing about this trip is how little advance notice there was about it to the press. The Murphy administration handed the news to ROI-NJ, a business-centered publication, and didn’t make a formal announcement until the governor’s public schedule was released Friday night.
Criticism of disadvantaged communities definition
Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES CRITICISM: Two progressive organizing groups are opposing the draft disadvantaged communities proposal...
‘Nobody wants a runoff’: Georgia braces for chance of overtime — again
The polls are close, the Senate hangs in the balance, and Georgia will go to a December runoff if neither Warnock nor Walker gets a majority.
Unions: Freeze contributions, use Covid relief funds to offset proposed hikes in public workers' health care premiums
Union leaders say the steep proposed rate increases to the State Health Benefits Program would “cause a financial crisis for New Jersey workers, the public and State and local governments.”
Florida medical board moves to block gender affirming treatments for minors
The board also voted to start that process for requiring adults seeking such care to wait 24 hours before going forward with any medical procedures.
