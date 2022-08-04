Our Legal System Needs to Interview Traumatized Immigrants Better | Opinion

Read on www.newsweek.com
MrsB1111
4d ago
no, our kegal system needs to uphold our laws and deport them better.
Reply
12
Spartan 1970
3d ago
maybe they should stop along the way and take residency in another country. oh wait, no freebies. tax payers stuck with the lawyer fees and the hours billed by them to coach correct responses.
Reply
2
Jackie M. Kuenzi
3d ago
They ALL have a story- US cannot afford to provide for them using the taxpayers credit card
Reply
4
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Think Twice Before Posting. Women Says, "TikTok Got Me Fired"Cadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue SkyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Full moon will wash out meteor shower in Denver FridayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Comments / 13