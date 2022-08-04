ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Legal System Needs to Interview Traumatized Immigrants Better | Opinion

By Joseph McMahon
 4 days ago
MrsB1111
4d ago

no, our kegal system needs to uphold our laws and deport them better.

Spartan 1970
3d ago

maybe they should stop along the way and take residency in another country. oh wait, no freebies. tax payers stuck with the lawyer fees and the hours billed by them to coach correct responses.

Jackie M. Kuenzi
3d ago

They ALL have a story- US cannot afford to provide for them using the taxpayers credit card

Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
