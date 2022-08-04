ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su pose in cockpit of plane as they arrive in London

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2bIL_0h4VyR8H00

Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su took a tour of the cockpit after their plane landed at Stansted airport on Wednesday (3 August).

The couple, who beat Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami and Tasha and Andrew in Monday’s final, greeted fans and family as they touched down in London.

Ahead of their arrival, Davide shared a short video of himself and “the Queen” Ekin-Su sitting in the cockpit of the Jet2 plane.

Ekin-Su later shared a clip of the couple eating a Chinese takeaway.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love Island reunion: Ekin-Su covers Davide’s eyes as clip of her crawling on terrace plays

Love Island winner Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu was left cringing as a clip of her crawling on the terrace was played in front of Davide Sanclimenti for the first time.Early on in the series, Ekin-Su snuck onto the terrace with Jay Younger. The pair kissed while Ekin-Su was still coupled up with Davide.Though this may have been a bump in the road, the pair went on to win 63.69% of the public vote.As host Laura Whitmore asked him if he knew what was going on at the time, Davide said: “I was feeling something.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su pose in cockpit of plane as they arrive in LondonLove Island ‘partners in crime’ Dami and Luca meet up together after leaving villaLove Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su pose in plane cockpit as they arrive in London
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Gemma Owen says dad Michael is ‘proud’ that she ‘did not disgrace’ family on Love Island

Gemma Owen has said that her father, former footballer Michael Owen, was “proud” of how she acted on the show.Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning (8 August), along with partner Luca Bish, Owen said of her father: “He just says, ‘Oh you know, so proud, you didn’t do anything to disgrace us’ so he’s happy.”They pair also revealed that 23-year-old Bish has yet to meet the footballer, as they have both only had one day at home since the show ended.Owen, 19, added that her feelings for Bish were “constrained” during their time on Love Island.She said: “I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi put on a fashionable display in London: ‘The coolest duo’

Fans can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s “fashion icon” daughter Stormi, after she was seen on multiple outings with the couple this week.The family’s trip to London comes as Scott is set to perform at the O2 Arena on Sunday (6 August).On Friday, Jenner and Stormi were seen holding hands in central London as they headed out to dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant.Jenner demanded attention in an oversized, royal blue leather jacket with fur trim from Alexandre Vauthier. She paired the statement piece with matching lace-up heeled sandals.Accompanying her mother, Stormi cut a stylish figure...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Cockpit#Uk#Jet2#Chinese
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dame Deborah’s husband shares details of his wife’s ‘peaceful’ last moments

Sebastien Bowen has spoken about his wife Dame Deborah James’ “incredibly peaceful” last moments in his first interview since her death.Dame Deborah, also known by her social media handle Bowel Babe, died on June 28 at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.In an interview with The Sun, Bowen, who married the former deputy headteacher and cancer campaigner in France in 2008, said: “I kissed her on the head.I told her how much I loved her, that I would look after the kids and the last thing I said to her was that I was so proud of...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
The Independent

Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons

Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 –  said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Pete Davidson makes cryptic fashion statement following Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson made a telling fashion statement on Saturday (6 August) as news broke that he has split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian.The comedian and actor, who is currently in Australia filming an upcoming title, Wizards!, was spotted wearing a graphic T-shirt with the message: “What...I feel like sh**!”Fans were left shocked earlier this week by the news that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating.The pair broke up due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.They remain friends...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Will Smith’s daughter Willow says facing the reaction to Oscars slap wasn’t as bad as her own ‘demons’

Willow Smith has addressed her father Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap, saying it wasn’t as bad as her own “internal demons”.The 21-year-old rocker recently spoke about the media firestorm that ensued after Will hit comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television when the Academy Awards presenter made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” Willow told Billboard in a new interview promoting her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM.“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy