'Sandman' Star Tom Sturridge Explains Why It Was 'Frightening' To Be Dream

Read on www.newsweek.com
Related
Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! Go Inside Their Sweet Romance
The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually...
'The Sandman': Neil Gaiman and Cast on Why Netflix Changes 'Make Sense'
"The Sandman" adapts Neil Gaiman's iconic comics and the creator and cast spoke to Newsweek about the show and some of the changes that have been made.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Kanye West Posts Mysterious Instagram Death Notice for 'Skete Davidson'
Apparently weighing in on Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian, West shared a mock-up of a newspaper front page that read: "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Producers of 'Lying' to Friends Over 'Mike' Series
Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson has called for someone from Hulu to be "fired" after accusing them of "stealing his story."
Harry Is 'Overprotective' of Diana When It Comes to the Media—Bodyguard
A former police protection officer to Princess Diana has written that Harry sees similarities between his mother's and his wife's experiences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Game Of Thrones," "The Northman," And 24 Other Movies & TV Shows Filmed In Iceland
Need to shoot an alien planet or epic fantasy? Iceland's the place for you.
All Crunchyroll Expo 2022 Reveals From 'Chainsaw Man' to 'My Hero Academia'
Crunchyroll Expo returned with a three-day event from August 5-7, bringing anime fans all the latest news and updates on their favorite shows.
When Is 'Password' on NBC? Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer Front Game Show
Legendary game show "Password" is returning to NBC for a brand new season hosted by Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon.
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Condemn 'Hurtful' Kevin Federline Remarks
"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amber Heard Guessing Size of Her Yorkie Leaves Depp Fans in Hysterics
When asked to estimate the size of her pet dog, Heard described it as a "brick" and a "cube."
PETS・
'Big Brother': Who Is Head of Household and Who Is Nominated for Eviction?
A new Houseguest has taken on the role of Head of Household for Week 5 of "Big Brother" 2022 and has chosen which of their co-stars to nominate for eviction.
Golden Retrievers on 'Lady and the Tramp'-Style Dinner Date Melt Hearts
The classic Disney film first came out in 1955, and again in 2019 when a live action film was released.
PETS・
William Booed at a Time Where 'Privilege Has Never Been Less Fashionable'
Newsweek's "The Royal Report" looks at how William's being booed at sporting events could be representative of a change in the perception of the monarchy
UEFA・
Dane Cook Accused of Hosting 'Game Night' Parties With Teen Girls
Details have emerged of Dane Cook having multiple teenage girls over at his house, which is where he supposedly met his future fiancée Kelsi Taylor.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
930M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0