Lordstown Motors reports first quarterly profit on asset sale to Foxconn

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
U.S. consumers' inflation outlooks drop sharply, NY Fed survey shows
Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' expectations for where inflation will be in a year and three years dropped sharply in July, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday, indicating U.S. central bankers are winning the fight to keep the outlook for price growth well-anchored as they battle to tame high inflation.
Saudi Arabia sets Sept crude prices to Asia at record high
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised September crude oil prices for Asian buyers to record high levels despite falling refining margins.
Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, recouping some of this week's losses on strong U.S. job growth data but remained on course to close the week near their lowest levels since February, rattled by worries a recession could hit fuel demand.
The Verge
Tesla’s Cybertruck is going to be more expensive than originally planned
Tesla’s Cybertruck, that object of intense fascination and ridicule that may or may not go into production next year, was supposed to start at the extremely attractive price of $39,900. But that was back in 2019 when the Cybertruck was first announced, and as Tesla CEO Elon Musk put it recently, “a lot has changed” since then.
Elon Musk Says Tesla's About to Do Something Extra Special
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO Elon Musk says the company is about to embark on an experiment to seize an untapped opportunity, even though it may not make much business sense. Musk made the comments during an extensive question and answer session at Tesla’s annual meeting in...
Supply-chain pressures—which drove inflation during the pandemic—are once again trying to tell us something
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) is now down 57% from its December 2021 high. One of the first signs that inflation was going to be a problem was the supply-chain crisis of 2021. Remember last year, when it felt like everyone...
Investopedia
Tesla (TSLA) Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split
Shareholders of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) approved a 3-for-1 split of the company's common stock at its annual meeting held after the close of the markets on Aug. 4, 2022, according to a preliminary tally announced at the meeting. A final count will be issued on SEC Form 8-K within four business days. The vote increases Tesla's authorized common shares from 2 billion to 6 billion. Tesla reports that had it had just over 1 billion common shares outstanding as of June 6, 2022.
Investors shouldn't wait for the Fed to stop raising rates as the stock market historically bottoms 6 months before the last hike, Fundstrat says
Stocks have historically bottomed six months before the end of a rate-hiking cycle, Fundstrat said. June may have been that bottom, as investors eye January as the end of the Fed's rate hikes. The S&P 500 could rally to 4800 by the end of the year, according to Fundstrat. With...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Shareholder Meeting Showed Some Eye Opening Things
Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting about many things. He says that the hardest thing for other companies to replicate will be Tesla's manufacturing technology. Tesla's Shareholder Meeting Showed Some Eye Opening Things. Tesla has a goal for all factories to be carbon neutral - covering roof tops...
Digital Trends
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
MG Returns With An Affordable EV America Needs
Fans of British sports cars will enjoy this news; MG is back! The storied marque is now owned by a Chinese conglomerate with plans to sell mainstream electric vehicles, including a new roadster called the Cyberster (no relation to the Tesla Cybertruck). The first of these new EVs using the company's MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) has arrived, dubbed the MG4 Electric. It's a compact hatchback that doesn't look too distant from the Chevrolet Bolt. Of course, it won't be sold in the United States, but we believe this is the type of forbidden EV fruit that America needs more of. Here are the specs:
CARS・
