ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O29bh_0h4VxtcI00

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.

“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in Kabul,” the Taliban claimed in the statement.

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said the group was investigating the incident, and warned the US it would bear responsibility for unspecified “consequences” if such drone strikes are ever “repeated again”.

On Monday, president Joe Biden said the US killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while the militant stood out on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, one of the most decisive moments in the US’s campaign to avenge the 9/11 attacks since Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011.

Taliban officials added that the leaders of the interim government have instructed their investigative and intelligence agencies to carry out a “comprehensive and serious investigation into the various aspects of the incident”.

The militant administration said there was no threat to any country, including America, from the Taliban after the killing of the al-Qaeda leader — who was ranked as FBI’s most wanted terrorist — amid fears of a backlash from the militant organisations mostly operating out of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Nonetheless, the Taliban has strongly criticised the drone strike, saying the US invaded Afghanistan’s territory to carry out the attack on the former Egyptian medic turned terrorist mastermind, and “violated all international principles”.

The designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, based in Doha, said that the interim government operating from Kabul and its leadership was not aware “of what is being claimed [about Zawahiri], nor any trace there".

"Investigation is underway now to find out about the veracity of the claim," the spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said, adding that the results of the investigation would be shared publicly.

The Taliban leaders were initially tight-lipped about the drone strike which claimed Zawahiri’s life, at first admitting a drone strike had taken place and criticising it but not mentioning the al-Qaeda leader. An initial statement claimed the house that was hit was empty.

The death of the al-Qaeda chief in an affluent part of Kabul has raised concerns that the group was operating or at least being sheltered on Afghan soil.

Officials in the US have suggested that Washington will continue to target al-Qaeda’s presence in Kabul to make sure that Afghanistan does not again become a refuge for "terrorists plotting against the United States".

"We will remain vigilant and take action as needed, just like we did this week," the unnamed White House official warned, adding that the Biden administration will still engage with Taliban "when it can help advance American interests".

Comments / 503

guest
4d ago

Then don’t come to United States and kill thousands with airplane attacks,usa didn’t start it but they got both those guys so they sure finished it!!

Reply(31)
117
James Bacon-knightt
3d ago

my advise to the TALIBAN? Next time hire Hunter Biden in a CEO/BOARD MEMBER capacity, pay him obscene amount, and Joe will leave you alone

Reply(16)
127
Dream Wet
4d ago

we said we would never forget. I am pleased that was true. 911 ruined so many families. praise God.

Reply(50)
118
Related
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Leader of ISIS in Syria is killed by US drone strike while riding a motorcycle and one of his key lieutenants is seriously injured

A top ISIS official was assassinated by the United States Tuesday - when he and his deputy were hit by an American drone strike in northwest Syria. The strike killed senior ISIS leader Maher al-Agal, US officials said Tuesday morning, taking credit for the daytime attack in the northern village of Khaltan in the Syrian countryside.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Drone Strikes#Al Qaeda#National Security#Afghan#Navy
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
CNN

Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed

The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy