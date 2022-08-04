Porsche 911 Turbo S Proves Internal Combustion Isn't Dead at Pikes Peak

Read on www.cnet.com
Related
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
Top Speed
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
Top Speed
The 717-HP Dodge Hellcat Has Become The Baby Of Dodge’s Supercharged Lineup
Dodge has always been the odd one out of the big three. Since its inception, the Dodge brothers aimed to break the status quo and set the rulebook on fire. Although Dodge is about to give us the first-ever, EV Muscle car, the big, pushrod V-8 is still around. The Hellcat, in particular, was the first factory Muscle car to jump the 700 horsepower mark and was borderline absurd when it came out in 2014. With that said, the Hellcat spawned other, even more, powerful cars and it’s crazy when you think that the 717-horsepower Hellcat is the baby of Dodge’s supercharged lineup.
Road & Track
Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240
There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Top Speed
The NSX Type S Will Go Down In The History Books As An Iconic Nameplate
The Honda/Acura NSX is without a doubt, one of the most influential names in the automotive landscape, a car that over the past 30 years has seen only two generations and a hand full of iterations. The latest chapter in this Japanese supercar saga is the new 2022 NSX Type S, which aims to celebrate the second-generation NSX by taking things up a notch and celebrating its visceral blend of performance and sensibility. So, let’s look at the history of NSX and the Type-S badge, and what makes the new Acura NSX Type S worthy enough to carry the legacy.
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides: The 1996 Toyota Classic, Truck-based Throwback
Today’s Rare Ride is brought to you by a Tweet that featured today’s subject and was the exact moment your author became aware of its existence. Released in the Nineties prior to the American retro styling craze, the Classic was a limited edition sedan sold only to Japanese customers. Curious yet?
CNET
Best Cheap Tires for 2022
Tires do not last forever and replacing them can be an expensive proposition. If you know your tires are getting near the end of their useful life, then you can budget for the expense more easily, but that might not be possible. Tires fail unexpectedly due to punctures and other damage, so there might not be the opportunity to figure the cost into your budget. Even if you do have plenty of time, the expense is considerable. The good news is that there are affordable cheap tires that are safe and reliable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Company Just Increased EV Sales by 176% in July
Buckle up -- this automaker's stock is putting the pedal to the metal on the back of surging EV sales.
This Original Hummer H1 Has Been Transformed Into a Beastly Off-Road Camper Van
Click here to read the full article. Looking for a versatile camper that really stands out from the pack? Wolf Rigs might have just what you’re looking for. The Colorado-based overlanding specialists have just launched a new off-roader called the Patton that’s based on the original Hummer H1. Not only can the hulking 4×4 go practically anywhere, it can do so while lugging you, your friends and all of your stuff. It’s hard to think of a better vehicle to base an overland camper on than the H1. That’s because the iconic SUV is based on the AM General M998 Humvee, a...
Top Speed
Everything We Know About The Next-gen Honda S2000
The revival of iconic nameplates in the automotive world seems to be a common and welcome occurrence in recent times. Many of them come from Japanese carmakers with vehicles like the Nissan GT-R, Nissan Z, Toyota GR86, Toyota GR Supra, Acura NSX, and others. While we recently talked about the next-generation Toyota MR2, which is said to arrive sometime in 2025, Honda is also preparing for the return of one of its most iconic models – the Honda S2000. Rumors have been circulating for a few years now, and here’s everything we know about the revival of the Japanese roadster.
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
Top Speed
The NIU SQi Electric Bike Looks Like A Full-course Meal But It’s Just A Starter
Having aced electric scooters, it was about time Chinese EV-maker NIU took the wraps off its electric motorcycle. Doing exactly that, the company has introduced the all-new NIU SQi which, though looks like the real deal, will leave you hungry for more. Why? Well, read on to find out. NIU...
MotorTrend Magazine
Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y Specs Comparison
For most of Tesla's history, it had only the Model S sedan to sell. That changed with the introduction of the Tesla Model X SUV. Suddenly, you had choices, but it was either a large sedan or large SUV. But in recent years the choices have become more nuanced. If you want a Tesla car, you can choose from either a small sedan in the form of the Model 3 or the Model S. On the Tesla SUV front, you also now have a choice between the smaller Tesla Model Y or the larger Model X. Here, we take a look at the similarities and differences between the Model X and Y based on the data in order to better help you decide which Tesla SUV is right for you.
Top Speed
Feast Your Eyes on The World’s Lightest Superbike
Ducati has always chased perfection and in the process, it has given the world some mind-boggling motorcycles. A prime example of this is the 1199 Panigale Superleggera which wore the crown for the world’s lightest superbike back in 2014. As you’d expect, the Superleggera was a limited affair (500 units only), each one commanding an insane price tag of $65,000.
Comments / 0