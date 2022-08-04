Top Chipmaker Samsung Forced To Slash Smartphone Production In Vietnam - Report

Read on www.benzinga.com
Activist Investor Targets This Taiwan Apple Supplier: Report
Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management challenged Taiwan-based Apple Inc AAPL supplier Catcher Technology to improve its governance and release some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reports. Catcher manufactures electronic casings for Apple devices made in China. Argyle holds ~1% of Catcher's...
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Is Tesla Leaving California? Elon Musk Shares Tesla's Plans For The State, His Concerns That 'There's No Room'
In late 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk confirmed he had moved himself to the state of Texas from California. A year later, Tesla announced it was moving its headquarters to Texas as well. Musk is now clarifying why the company is looking beyond California. What Happened: Musk said...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
Bitcoin Crowd Calling For 'Moon', 'Lambo' During Price Drops Was 'True Irony,' Says Analysis Firm
Major coins were buoyant Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.9% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green at press time, even as S&P500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, at press time.
Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.
PUBG Mobile Global Championship to feature $3M prize pool
The $3 million 2022 PUBG Mobile World Invitational kicks off Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Main Tournament on Thursday
Have We Seen The Beginning Of The End Of Data Privacy In The European Union?
With the goal of protecting the European Union (EU) from child pornographers and other unsavory and illegal activity, the Digital Services Act, a regulatory act aimed at making the internet a safer place, is on its way to cracking down on Big Tech. Big Tech Could Be Facing Big Fines...
South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks To Reassure Xi Jinping In Beijing Over US Ties
South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin will visit China for the first time on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Xi Jinping of their relationship despite stronger ties with the U.S. What Happened: Jin will be in China for a three-day visit, during which he will hold...
Netflix Whale Trades For August 08
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Netflix NFLX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Many Different Types Of THCs Are There On The Market? Which One Is The Strongest?
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. A lot of cannabis users are very familiar with Delta 9 THC and the effects it has on our bodies and mind. At a basic level, an average cannabis consumer recognizes that the major psychoactive compound present in cannabis is THC – it is responsible for the high feeling one gets after cannabis use.
$2 Million Bet On This Industrial Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Kevin O'Leary's Crypto Market Outlook: 'The Mega Opportunity For Bitcoin'
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared his outlook on the current crypto market, in a recent interview with Stansberry Research. O'Leary argued that the present cryptocurrency market desperately needs policy and regulation. He said, "There was a bill just two weeks ago that was contemplated...
GM, Toyota, Other Automakers Oppose US's EV Bill: Report
A group representing General Motors Co GM, Toyota Motor Corp TM, Volkswagen AG VWAGY, and others saw the U.S. Senate's $430 billion bill jeopardizing the country's electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030, Reuters reports. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the incentive," said the...
Mark Cuban, An 'Ethereum Maxi,' Is Bullish On These Low-Cap Cryptos
Billionaire Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban has revealed he is bullish on following small-cap crypto tokens. What Happened: In an Aug. 7 interview with Altcoin Daily, Cuban laid out the low cap altcoins on his radar and the reasons why he holds them. The first coin Cuban named was KlimaDAO...
