ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville High School junior wins new car at Pass and Go | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation held their 14th annual Pass and Go event on Saturday at Wyatt Johnson Automotive, with Michael Vezeau, a junior at Clarksville High School, the lucky winner of a new car. “I am very excited,” Michael...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education
volstate.edu

Vol State RN Nursing Program Graduates Celebrate!

Volunteer State Community College celebrated the graduation of the third class of Nursing students today with a pinning ceremony in Caudill Hall. Forty-nine students from the Gallatin and Livingston groups are graduating this year with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. The program prepares students to apply to sit for licensure as a Registered Nurse.
GALLATIN, TN
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU president and first lady support Governors Own Marching Band Fund of Excellence

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Foundation recently received a generous gift from APSU President Mike Licari and APSU First Lady Kirsten Licari to support the Governors Own Marching Band (GOMB). President Licari and Kirsten Licari were members of the Pride of Minnesota Marching Band as undergraduates at the University of Minnesota.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map

Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville football is striving for greatness in 2022

Last year was a difficult one for the Clarksville Wildcats. They were left with no true quarterback following an offseason injury to junior gunslinger Davin Garinger, and with blowout losses to Springfield, Beech, Hendersonville and Gallatin, it seemed almost certain that the season would end up a wash.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Austin Peay unveils new logo

Earlier this year, graphic designers in the Austin Peay State University Office of Public Relations and Marketing were handed a secret project – it was time to modernize the University’s iconic logo. President Mike Licari – who’d recently tasked the campus with developing new mission, vision and value...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
DOVER, TN
clarksvillenow.com

26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy