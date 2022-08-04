Read on www.mainstreetclarksville.com
clarksvillenow.com
New Kirkwood Middle School opens on Rossview Road, with high school coming next year
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Educators and families came together Friday to welcome the new Kirkwood Middle School. The school is set to open for classes on Monday for its first half-day of the 2022-23 school year. The school is at 2700 Rossview Road, and is part of a...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High School junior wins new car at Pass and Go | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation held their 14th annual Pass and Go event on Saturday at Wyatt Johnson Automotive, with Michael Vezeau, a junior at Clarksville High School, the lucky winner of a new car. “I am very excited,” Michael...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU graduates first students from nationally recognized Grow Your Own teacher residency program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When he was younger, Malachi Johnson always helped his siblings with their homework. He enjoyed coaching and encouraging them, and his family quickly noticed that teaching came naturally to the high school student. During his senior year, Johnson toyed with the idea of becoming a teacher,...
Board of education to seek construction manager proposals for consolidated high school
The Christian County Board of Education voted Thursday to request construction management services for a consolidated high school. The board is considering this route after bids for Hopkinsville Christian County Academy came in too expensive a few weeks ago. The decision does not immediately put the project back on track,...
clarksvillenow.com
Pass and Go event coming up Saturday to reward students who passed AP exams
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 14th annual “Pass and Go” Event is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 6. Eligible Advanced Placement students from seven area high schools have been invited to attend the Pass and Go Event. Students must have scored a 3 or higher on their Advanced...
clarksvillenow.com
New Schools Director Jean Luna-Vedder on what to expect at CMCSS this year | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As students get ready to head back to Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, let’s get to know the new director of schools, Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder. This week, Luna-Vedder joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share her experience with the district as...
volstate.edu
Vol State RN Nursing Program Graduates Celebrate!
Volunteer State Community College celebrated the graduation of the third class of Nursing students today with a pinning ceremony in Caudill Hall. Forty-nine students from the Gallatin and Livingston groups are graduating this year with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. The program prepares students to apply to sit for licensure as a Registered Nurse.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU president and first lady support Governors Own Marching Band Fund of Excellence
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Foundation recently received a generous gift from APSU President Mike Licari and APSU First Lady Kirsten Licari to support the Governors Own Marching Band (GOMB). President Licari and Kirsten Licari were members of the Pride of Minnesota Marching Band as undergraduates at the University of Minnesota.
clarksvillenow.com
Election results: Final results for all races in Montgomery County election and local results of state primary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with early and absentee votes, plus 38 of 38 precincts reporting. The Circuit Court judge and...
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
Clarksville road closure planned for crash investigations
Sunday, the Clarksville Police Department will be intermittently closing the entire roadway of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard between Holiday Drive and Morris Road between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Head-on collision between school bus, pickup truck on Sango Road Friday
Five students are okay who were aboard a school bus that collided head-on with a pickup truck on Sango Road Friday. Montgomery County officials said the bus was transporting students who were scheduled to attend freshmen orientation at Clarksville High School.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville football is striving for greatness in 2022
Last year was a difficult one for the Clarksville Wildcats. They were left with no true quarterback following an offseason injury to junior gunslinger Davin Garinger, and with blowout losses to Springfield, Beech, Hendersonville and Gallatin, it seemed almost certain that the season would end up a wash.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Austin Peay unveils new logo
Earlier this year, graphic designers in the Austin Peay State University Office of Public Relations and Marketing were handed a secret project – it was time to modernize the University’s iconic logo. President Mike Licari – who’d recently tasked the campus with developing new mission, vision and value...
radionwtn.com
Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs
Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
clarksvillenow.com
26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
Over 5,000 NES customers without power
Over 5,000 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power at this time as strong storms moved through the area.
