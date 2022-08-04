Read on www.mainstreetclarksville.com
DoubleTree by Hilton to open in 2023 in downtown Clarksville
On Saturday, Aug. 6, BNA Associates of Nashville announced it has signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to open a DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Clarksville as part of its large Riverview Square project. Designed by the Johnson Studio in Atlanta, GA, the DoubleTree will be a full-renovation and conversion...
After late-season collapse, Clarksville Academy is inspired be better
The taste of one’s own medicine is typically bitter. After starting the 2021 season with four straight wins – three of which coming in blowout fashion – the Clarksville Academy Cougars fell victim to four losses in six region games to end the campaign, coming up just short of their first postseason berth since 2015.
Clarksville football is striving for greatness in 2022
Last year was a difficult one for the Clarksville Wildcats. They were left with no true quarterback following an offseason injury to junior gunslinger Davin Garinger, and with blowout losses to Springfield, Beech, Hendersonville and Gallatin, it seemed almost certain that the season would end up a wash.
Rossview football is burning that ship
Sometimes it’s best to simply forget. The Rossview Hawks had a brutal 2021 football season, going 2-8. They had more losses of 25-plus points than they did by single digits.
Head-on collision between school bus, pickup truck on Sango Road Friday
Five students are okay who were aboard a school bus that collided head-on with a pickup truck on Sango Road Friday. Montgomery County officials said the bus was transporting students who were scheduled to attend freshmen orientation at Clarksville High School.
