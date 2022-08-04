Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites

Read on www.mlive.com
Kalamazoo Gets Sip N Shop Part Two
About a month ago, Kalamazoo got a unique opportunity that not a lot of cities have done quite yet, and it seemed to have been a hit. Kalamazoo had its very first Sip N Shop, an organized event that was packed with vendors that were all black businesses. Even the food and drink vendors were all black-owned businesses, so attendees got to eat, drink, and shop with some of the best black businesses in the area.
Puddle of Mudd, Sister Hazel Headline a SOLD OUT WRKR Night at Ribfest
It's been a long time comin', but Kalamazoo Ribfest delivered in HUGE form for 2022. After three years of waiting, the smell of smokers and sunscreen wafted out of Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo once again, and Saturday night, WRKR Night, that crowd was at capacity, as Ribfest was officially SOLD OUT for the first time ever.
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must
As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
Busy downtown Grand Rapids street to close for more than a week
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A busy stretch of Monroe Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids will close for 12 days starting Wednesday, Aug. 10. Grand Rapids officials say the closure of Monroe Avenue NW between Lyon and Michigan streets is due to crosswalk improvements and watermain work in front of City Hall and DeVos Place.
"Vintage in the Zoo" is at the heart of the revival of vintage
Residents of Kalamazoo and its surrounding areas have most likely already heard of the colossal buy, sell and trade event of vintage novelties known as “Vintage in the Zoo.” Vendors from all over Michigan and its neighboring states make the trek to the gathering to ensure their items are featured in the marketplace which includes hundreds of sellers and customers.
George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
Remembering A Grand Rapids Civil War Hero Who Was A Enlistment Recruiter in Kalamazoo
Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.
Island, bay adventures on Pure Michigan’s travel deal list for August
Don’t let summer pass you by without booking a last-chance getaway in Michigan - even if it’s just an overnight adventure. So many people get to the end of August and realize they’ve let the opportunity for a sun-drenched vacation within reach of a great beach area slip through their work-cramped fingers. This does not have to be you.
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
More rain this afternoon, with far southern Michigan getting heaviest amounts
There will be more areas of rain developing this afternoon. For most of us the bulk of the rain is over. For far southern Lower Michigan there could still be an inch or more of rain. Here is the always updated radar so you can track the showers and thundershowers...
Millennium Park pavilion restored after weekend vandalism
A pavilion at Millennium Park in the Grand Rapids area was vandalized and "severely damaged," the park says.
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say.
Two Grand Rapids teens bring home national cornhole title
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Grand Rapids teams represented West Michigan on the national stage at the 2022 Cornhole USA National Junior Championships in South Carolina. In the juniors doubles championship, 14-year-old Jayden Ellis and 17-year-old Evan Vanos took home the crown, knocking out Tyler Cox and Terry Wilkey in the championship round.
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan
This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
