Leslie Grace Reacts to 'Batgirl' Film Being Canceled: 'Thank You for the Love and Belief'

Read on people.com
Related
Dakota Johnson Seen in Paramedic Costume as She Films Intense Rescue Scene for 'Madame Web'
Dakota Johnson gave Marvel fans a glimpse of what to expect as she takes on the lead role of Julia Carpenter in the upcoming movie Madame Web. The 32-year-old actress was seen this week on set in Boston wearing a New York City Fire Department paramedics uniform. In a video shared on Twitter, Johnson can be seen running towards an overturned vehicle on a highway.
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Reunite in Trailer for 'The Good House' About Rekindled Romance
Sigourney Weaver plays a woman finding a new chance at love in her latest film. In the new romance The Good House, the Oscar nominee, 72, stars as Hildy Good, a newly single New England realtor whose family worries about her drinking habits. Per the official synopsis, Hildy's "compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame Frank Getchell," played by Kevin Kline, 74.
'Triangle of Sadness': See Woody Harrelson in First Trailer for the Cannes-Winning Dark Comedy
Woody Harrelson may be going overboard in Triangle of Sadness. On Tuesday, Neon released the first trailer for the satire — starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, and Harrelson — which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year. Triangle of Sadness, from award-winning director...
'Predator' Actor Jesse Ventura Praises New Prequel 'Prey' as 'Such a Thoughtful, Creative' Film
One of the stars from the original Predator movie is praising the latest from the franchise, Prey. After the new film debuted on Hulu Friday, Jesse Ventura — the former WWE star who played Blain in the 1987 movie Predator opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and later became governor of Minnesota — shared his thoughts on Twitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
People
Anne Heche Is in a Coma and 'Has Not Regained Consciousness' Since L.A. Car Crash: Rep
Anne Heche's condition has not improved in the days following her fiery Los Angeles car crash. A rep for the Emmy winner, 53, said in a statement to PEOPLE that Heche is now in "critical condition" at the hospital. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns...
People
Anne Heche's Exes James Tupper and Thomas Jane Send 'Thoughts and Prayers' After Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche is surrounded by love and support after her harrowing car accident. The Emmy winner, 53, crashed her car into a house Friday in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, an accident that sent her to the hospital. She suffered burns from the incident and is currently intubated, PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday. A rep for the star told PEOPLE she is in "stable condition."
Fred Durst Reportedly Gets Married for Fourth Time, New Wife Changes Instagram Handle to 'Mrs. D'
The Limp Bizkit frontman, 51, has said "I do" for the fourth time, according to TMZ. Durst's new wife, identified as Arles, calls herself as "Mrs. D" on her private Instagram account, alongside a profile pic that includes a sizable diamond ring. The union happened in Los Angeles County on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies
Lacey Chabert has a considerable wish list for future movies on Hallmark Channel, including some sequels to fan favorites. During a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, the Mean Girls actress delighted fans when asked about her Crossword Mysteries series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. "I'm really...
People
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Mourn Loss of Family Dog: 'Goodbye Sweet Lily'
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are mourning the loss of their beloved family pet. On Sunday, the couple shared on their Instagram accounts that their dog Lily recently died. Each star included a tribute to the dog in their post. Bacon, 64, included several personal photos of his family's time...
PETS・
Kylie Jenner Shows Travis Scott Give Daughter Stormi a Sweet Onstage Shout Out at His London Show
Travis Scott made sure his little girl felt the love at his London concert on Saturday night. During his set, the rapper, 31, gave daughter Stormi a special shout-out from the stage, which she adorably reacted to in a TikTok from mom Kylie Jenner. "Stormi, you ready baby?" he can...
'The Challenge's' Nicole Ramos Marries Shawn Morrison Nearly 1 Year After Engagement
The Challenge alum tied the knot with Shawn Morrison on Sunday. Instagram stories uploaded by wedding attendees shared a glimpse of the lavish reception, which included lots of dancing on a dance floor covered with $1 bills. Nany Carmen González — fellow Challenge star and Ramos' cousin — attended the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ben Stiller's Kids Act as 'Focus Group' for New 'Severance' Episodes, but Hate the Spoilers
Ben Stiller's kids are big supporters of their dad's workplace thriller Severance — but like the rest of fans, they're not going to risk seeing any season 2 spoilers. Speaking to PEOPLE at the Severance celebration in Malibu, California, on Sunday, the executive producer and director of the Apple TV+ series shared that his two children, Ella, 20, and Quinlin, 17, served as his first "focus group" for the hit show.
Mindy Kaling Jokes Daughter Katherine Is a 'Little Bit of a Tattle Tale' as a Big Sister
While appearing on Tuesday's episode of Today, the Never Have I Ever creator, 43, spoke with host Craig Melvin about her two children, son Spencer Avu, 23 months, and daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4. Kaling has been previously open about how Katherine didn't take to being a big sister right...
Simon Cowell Teases What's to Come on 'AGT' 's 'More Exciting' Live Shows: 'There's So Much at Stake'
Simon Cowell is more than ready to kick off America's Got Talent's revamped live shows. Ahead of Tuesday night's episode, Cowell spoke to PEOPLE about what fans can expect — and what he's most looking forward to, now that there's a new format for the series' live episodes. "We...
Mariah Carey Remembers Singing with Olivia Newton-John in Sweet Tribute: 'Honestly, I Love You'
Mariah Carey paid homage to Olivia Newton-John with a touching social media post following the legendary icon's death on Monday. On Twitter, the 53-year-old singer acknowledged how much she looked up to Newton-John while growing up, before sharing that she was "obsessed" with the Grease actress. "I first fell in...
People
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Great Beach Day' Surfing with Twin Sons Ahead of Their Birthday: 'Proud Dad'
Ricky Martin is enjoying quality time with his twins ahead of their birthday. On Sunday, the 50-year-old singer shared sweet photos from a day at the beach with sons Matteo and Valentino, where the soon-to-be 14-year-olds learned how to surf. "Great beach day ! Birthday week begins for my oldest...
Dua Lipa Pops In Breezy Baby Pink Bralette & Shorts With Reflective ‘Dad Sneakers’ for Sunny Hill Festival
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa celebrated the final day of the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo. The the multi-day music festival was created by Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, who were born in Kosovo. To commemorate the last day of the festival, Lipa posted a multi image slide show of her pretty pink outfit on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) The songstress donned a casual two-piece set in a light baby pink with a metallic sheen. The style began with a bralette top made of a windbreaker-like...
Royal Podcast Appearances — from Meghan and Harry's Hosting Gig to Kate Middleton's Mom Talk
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020, they released two episodes: a teaser and a holiday episode featuring a starry lineup including Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams and James Corden as they reflected on 2020. (Even Archie got in on the fun!) Meghan's new show, Archetypes, is set to debut this year.
'The Bachelorette' : Rachel and Gabby Face Their 'Biggest Fear' When 1 Man Expresses a Change of Heart
This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's love boat docked in Belgium. The Bachelorettes and their remaining suitors traveled aboard Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady cruise ship to Bruges, but the waters quickly got rocky. Rachel invited Logan on this week's group date, but before it took place, Logan decided to break it to Rachel that he preferred to pursue a relationship with Gabby.
People
298K+
Followers
49K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0