Why all recruits need to hear latest comments from 2023 4-star Vols commit

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL・
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
SEC Analyst Has Surprise Pick For Conference's No. 2 Quarterback
College football analyst Matt Stinchcomb broke down his top-five SEC quarterbacks. While there was no debate over Alabama's Bryce Young garnering the top spot, his next choice will raise some eyebrows. Perhaps a bit biased in his selection, the former Georgia offensive lineman went with Stetson Bennett as his runner-up.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
Former Alabama LB King Mwikuta re-enters transfer portal
Alabama has seen its share of additions and losses to its roster over the years thanks to the NCAA transfer portal. One of those players is former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta, who transferred to Arkansas State before the start of the 2022 season. The native of West Point, Georgia re-entered the transfer portal again on Friday, according to Chris Hummer.
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama
Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road. During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program. “Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they...
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'
Tennessee will enter the new college basketball season as a top-15 team, according to ESPN’s latest “Way-Too Early Top 25.”. The Vols came in at No. 12 in the ranking from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello, moving up one spot from their ranking in a previous edition.
Two Players Removed From Miami Hurricanes Roster
OL Cleveland Reed Jr. and LB Sam Brooks are no longer with the Hurricanes.
Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 26
We’re inching toward the end of this here countdown, with just 26 days until the Georgia Bulldogs are calling a coin flip to open the season (wonder who the captains will be for Game 1? That’ll be fun to find out.) And today, we’re looking at the 26th...
On300 S Kylin Jackson pushes back commitment date, down to two teams
Four-star Louisiana safety Kylin Jackson was aiming to have a commitment in place on Monday as two-a-days get underway for the defending Class 5A champs in Zachary. Instead, he will have one made by the end of the week. The On300 safety Kylin Jackson will announce his college commitment on...
Notre Dame Freshman Joey Tanona Has Medically Retired From Football
Notre Dame freshman offensive lineman Joey Tanona has decided to medically retire from football
Ben Joyce records strikeout in professional debut
Former Vol Ben Joyce made his professional debut Saturday with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Tennessee defeated Rocket City, 5-3, in Madison, Alabama. Joyce pitched one inning, recording one strikeout, while allowing four hits, two earned runs and zero walks. Joyce was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the...
