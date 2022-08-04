Dara Ó Briain destroyed Andrew Neil after he said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled

https://www.indy100.com/res/scraper/embed/?jwplayer_video_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcontent.jwplatform.com%2Fplayers%2Fc01r3whG.js

Dara Ó Briain had the perfect response to Andrew Neil, after the journalist said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled.

The long-running BBC show that satirises current affairs is coming to an end after 17 years on the telly, and while some people are sad to see it go, Neil clearly isn't as he wrote an article for the Spectator in which he criticised it for being "past its time" and banning all-male line-ups, among other sins.

But when he shared it on Twitter, the show's host, Ó Briain clapped back and roasted him over his involvement with GB News, so he definitely got the last laugh.

He said:

The comedian was referring to Neil's time with the controversial channel.

After it launched last year, to technical problems, pranks, and embarrassing takes , Neil - who was the channel's chairman - said he was taking a break after just two weeks, then never came back, formally quitting in September 2021.

Maybe Neil will think twice next time, before he slags things off.

