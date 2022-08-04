Shelter in place lifted in West Virginia city after ‘minor’ incident at chemical plant

Read on www.foxnews.com
I-64 Eastbound reopens after vehicle fire
UPDATE AUGUST 9, 2022 (WVNS) — All lanes of Interstate 64 have been reopened after yesterday’s vehicle fire. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — All lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound are closed at mile marker 159 near the Alta exit. According to the West Virginia 511, both lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire. Dispatch […]
Charleston fire shuts down MacCorkle Avenue
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a structure fire in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE near the Captain D’s. Dispatchers say the fire has shut down MacCorkle Avenue between 55th and 57th Streets […]
West Virginia man arrested after ‘acting’ like a fool’
WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’ According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area. Police say they located the […]
South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride
A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says. Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.
West Virginia's already highest per capita trans youth population may be under counted: Study
A West Virginia University study found that the population of youth who do not identify with their sex at birth may be much higher than previous estimates. "Gender-diverse youth are incredible young people, and — as our study found — many of them live in rural areas," WVU School of Medicine researcher Dr. Kacie Kidd, one of the co-authors of the study, said in a press release Monday. "It is important that we ensure they have access to support so that they are able to thrive."
One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
West Virginia lawmaker, Larry Pack, to become advisor to Gov. Jim Justice
A Charleston-area lawmaker is stepping down from the West Virginia House of Delegates to become a senior adviser to Gov. Jim Justice. Del. Larry Pack, a Republican from Kanawha County, announced Monday that he will withdraw his name from the November general election. He was set to run against Democratic Del. Kayla Young after the lawmakers were thrust together to compete in a newly created district.
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
California Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire
A veteran U.S. Forest Service employee is the first publicly identified victim of the northern California McKinney Fire. Long-time Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman was remembered by firefighters on Monday. "It is with great sadness that we must announce that the Klamath National Forest has lost one of its...
South Charleston man changes plea to guilty in cat decapitation case
WARNING: This story is graphic in its description of the crime. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A South Charleston man has changed his plea to a guilty plea on animal cruelty charges for decapitating a cat last year. Kekel was charged of decapitating and dismembering a cat in July 2021 after animal body parts, including the […]
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
One person injured after being hit by car in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was hit by a car on Washington Street West in Charleston. The incident happened near the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Charleston’s West Side around 7:40 p.m. Dispatchers say one person was transported, but they did not know the extent of the injuries. Charleston Police Department responded […]
Woman injured in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
Accidental shooting leaves one injured in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual was airlifted in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the Gatewood Rd area regarding an accidental firearm discharge that left one individual with non-life threatening injuries. This individual was transported by Air Evac to Charleston Area Medical Center for his injuries.
Police: Car chase from Belpre to Parkersburg nets two arrests
PARKERSBURG — An attempt to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle in Belpre on Friday morning sparked a car chase that traveled into and around Parkersburg. Michael Westfall, 50, of Coolville, was arrested on two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference resulting in injury and possession of a stolen vehicle, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said.
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
Rhode Island police leap onto Block Island ferry to break up brawl, video shows
A dramatic video has surfaced showing police in Rhode Island leaping on board a moving ferry to reportedly break up a fight. The incident happened Monday night as the Block Island ferry was returning to the Point Judith terminal in Narragansett. Footage posted on Twitter showed four officers jumping over...
Georgia residents arrested for allegedly stealing 2,100 gallons of diesel from Alabama gas station
Five Georgia residents were arrested last week for allegedly stealing 2,100 gallons of diesel worth about $10,000 from a gas station in Alabama over the course of four days. The owner of the gas station noticed a large amount of fuel was missing from his tanks last week, but there was no record of a sale and there were no leaks in the storage containers.
