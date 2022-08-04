Utah's metro areas are among the nation's most-employed

Read on www.axios.com
Related
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
Why it matters: The financial holdings, combined with robust philanthropic work, help America's wealthiest family advance their business interests and policy agenda, leaving an indelible footprint on Colorado.Why it matters: The financial holdings, combined with robust philanthropic work, help America's wealthiest family advance their business interests and policy agenda, leaving an indelible footprint on Colorado.The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios...
Phoenix's Trulieve dispensary signifies greater marijuana acceptance
Data: Headset; Chart: Nicki Camberg/AxiosThe first Trulieve dispensary opened on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix last week with buy-one-get-one deals, a proclamation from Mayor Kate Gallego and ribbon cutting by state Rep. Jen Longdon (D).The dispensary's premiere location, political embrace and out-the-door line illustrated marijuana's evolving public perception and appeal in Arizona.State of play: Florida-based Trulieve acquired Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. last year. Harvest was the largest Arizona marijuana retailer and the now-combined company is the nation's largest. Harvest dispensaries in Arizona will be rebranded in the coming months.Why it matters: Cannabis became a big industry in Arizona almost...
Secretary of state races intensify
Tuesday's GOP primary in Wisconsin illustrates why Democrats are intensifying their focus on secretary of state contests — and arguments that they are the guardians against 2024 presidential election results being overturned. Driving the news: All three Republicans seeking the nomination in the Badger State have endorsed changing state...
Rocky Anderson wants to be Salt Lake City's mayor again
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson recently announced he plans to run against incumbent Erin Mendenhall in next year's mayoral race. Background: Anderson served as Salt Lake City mayor from 2000 to 2008. What he's saying: In an interview with Axios, Anderson said he's witnessed "a complete failure" during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The most expensive animal in Ohio
The steaks were high at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions when 16-year-old Ryleigh Egbert brought her prized calf Cruiser on stage. Steering the news: The Auglaize County exhibitor and her Grand Champion Market Beef winner set a record for the most expensive livestock sale in fair history.👀 Eye-popping stat: A trucking company near Egbert's hometown paid $225,000 for the esteemed animal, more than double the previous record of $85,000.Egbert took home $22,000 and the rest supports a 4-H scholarship program.What they said: Speaking with reporters Monday, Egbert called Cruiser "very unique" as far as steer go — a...
Most young adults who move out of Dallas still stay in Texas
Most young adults who moved out of Dallas by age 26 chose to stay within the state, according to a recent Axios analysis. Why it matters: North Texas has experienced a population boom in recent years, but that hasn't kept young adults from moving elsewhere. The big picture: Fort Worth...
Amid human trafficking hysteria, Utah refugees face false accusations
Refugee advocates in Logan are trying to protect a group of Afghan men after a viral Tik Tok video last week wrongly accused them of human trafficking at a carnival. The men, who served alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan, fled to Utah after the Taliban took over the country last year.
Washington state is removing a dozen COVID emergency orders.
Gov. Jay Inslee is phasing out a dozen COVID-19 emergency orders, which will leave only 10 in place — a massive drop from the 85 in effect earlier in the pandemic.Why it matters: The end of the vast majority of the state's COVID-19 emergency orders shows how government mandates are taking a backseat at this stage of the pandemic, letting business owners and individuals decide for themselves which precautions to follow.Details: Inslee announced late last month that he would eliminate 12 emergency orders, most of which deal with health care regulations, with the directives set to expire by the end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California county's cops targeting Asians in traffic stops, lawsuit alleges
More than 28% of drivers stopped in 2021 by sheriff’s deputies in one California county were Asian American even though Asians make up about 2% of its adult population, according to a new lawsuit filed by four Asian Americans. Driving the news: The class-action suit, which comes as the...
The kids aren't alright
Data: Annie E. Casey Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The percentage of Ohio children diagnosed with anxiety or depression jumped higher than most other states at the onset of the pandemic, per a new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.Why it matters: The mental health crisis among children and teens is considered a national emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics.Ahead of a new school year and the stresses that accompany it, the report draws wider attention to an issue that's top of mind for many educators and families.Driving the news: Nearly 1 in 8 Ohio kids received...
Pennsylvania's "Mushroom Capital of the World" sees demand soar
At the start of the year, crystal balls predicted 2022 would be the Year of the Mushroom, as trendy new products flooded the market with umami flavor. Months later, rising food prices are driving more consumers to turn to the cheaper meat alternative, SpaceX is taking a 'shroom to space, and all signs point to the fungus being a food source of the future.Why it matters: Animal farming is a major greenhouse gas emitter, and wider adoption of alternative meats like mushrooms, if produced cleanly, could help curb climate change, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.Yes, and: It's also good news for...
Iowa school district sued over "gender support policy" by parental rights group
Parents Defending Education, a conservative parental rights group, filed a lawsuit against an Iowa school district last week, contesting the district's new policy regarding transgender and gender-nonconforming students, the Iowa Torch reported. The big picture: Schools have become a battleground across the country, as parents and teachers vehemently disagree over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gavin Newsom uses health care to boost visibility
As California Gov. Gavin Newsom positioned himself as the "national Democratic Party pit bull" over the last couple of years, no set of issues has been more important than health care, according to California Healthline's Angela Hart. Why it matters: Newsom hasn't spelled out his national aspirations, but this all...
Pioneering DJ still spinning Chicano oldies at 97
Art Laboe, one of the first DJs to play R&B and rock 'n' roll in California and cherished among Mexican Americans for his ongoing inmate shoutouts, turned 97 on Sunday. The big picture: Laboe has been on the air for nearly eight decades and today hosts a show that allows family members to send dedications to incarcerated loved ones.
What to watch in Minnesota's 2022 primary election
Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election. Here's a sampling of some of the most closely watched races on the ballot. Republican attorney general race The most competitive statewide primary is the Republican attorney general race between Jim Schulz, the party-endorsed candidate, and Doug Wardlow, who was the GOP's nominee in 2018.The stakes: The winner takes on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in what's expected to be a hotly contested race this November. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum In the Twin Cities, Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum both have same-party challengers. Omar,...
Welcome to the strangest Senate race in America
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is facing his first real reelection challenge from an ex-Republican endorsed by Democrats who, if elected, would caucus with neither party.
Iowa allocates $1 million for Choice Charter School's launch
The Iowa Board of Education allocated $1 million last week to help Choice Charter School pay startup costs. Driving the news: Choice is the first charter school that will run independently of a public school district under a 2021 state law. There’s an ongoing debate about whether private charters will...
Day 1 recap: Arkansas' special legislative session
The third session of the Arkansas Legislature kicked off Tuesday. 1. Bills were introduced this week that align with Gov. Asa Hutchinson's wishes for the session. HB1002 would cut taxes to 4.9% for individuals and 5.3% for businesses earning more than $25,000. It would also align the state's depreciation schedule with the federal schedule, and create income tax credits for some taxpayers.
Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct
The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch and a legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
ACLU calls for investigation of Operation Lone Star
Gov. Greg Abbott might soon be battling the federal government over the state's controversial anti-immigration initiative.Driving the news: The American Civil Liberties Union filed a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, asking the federal government to investigate the way migrants are treated under Operation Lone Star, Abbott's $4 billion border security push.Earlier this week, the state started busing migrants from the border to New York City, which New York's mayor called "horrific."The other side: Abbott said he hopes the mayor of New York "follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0