Dave’s Ramen Origin Story, Chewing Our Way Through Language Barriers, and Tips for Seeking Out the Delicious

If there was anything apparent about my living room a month ago, it was that it needed a side table. I knew this well, and my friends did not refrain from letting me know either. The truth is, I'm lazy. Finding the perfect side table that was a good size, matched my other furniture, was easy to build, and could ship to my doorstep seemed like a lot of work. Instead, I decided to suffer without a side table (as if that was the better option). It wasn't until I came across this Levity Scandinavian Side Table ($159) that I felt the need to finally get one a whole year later. It checked all the boxes: compact size, minimalist Scandinavian style, quality material, and easy assembly. As the saying goes, "when you know, you know," and I truly knew this side table was the one.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO