North Platte, NE

North Platte Post

Hershey Schools name DaMoude as TeamMates Coordinator

Hershey Public Schools has hired Becky DaMoude to be the Hershey TeamMates Coordinator. DaMoude is replacing Jennifer Hampton, who recently was promoted as TeamMates Western Regional Coordinator for the state of Nebraska. DaMoude has been a part of the TeamMates mentoring program since 2015 where she has been a mentor...
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte Post

Mullin joins Knights Volleyball as assistant coach

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Community College alum Sydney Mullin will return to her alma mater this fall as an assistant coach for the Knights volleyball team. She joins Kylie Wroot, who is entering her third season as an assistant volleyball coach and Alexa McCall, who enters her eighth season at the helm of the Knights.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Mid-Plains Community College to host student orientation Aug. 19

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College will host New Student Orientation Day Aug. 19 for all incoming freshmen. Check-in will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center on the McCook campus and also in the McDonald-Belton Building on the South Campus in North Platte. Activities will follow at 10 a.m.
North Platte Post

North Platte man wins NPCC gun raffle

Mark Harwood of North Platte is the winner of a TriStar Trinity Break Open 12-gauge shotgun raffled by the Mid-Plains Community College Shooting Club. The shotgun was sponsored by the D&N Event Center. A total of 198 tickets were sold, and $3,960 was raised. Proceeds will be used to help...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
#Golden Spike
North Platte Post

Traffic accident seriously injures 3 young North Platte residents

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that left three young North Platte residents with serious injuries. At around 9:00 p.m., on Monday, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call about a one-vehicle accident just east of Crane View Rd. on South River Rd., between North Platte and Hershey. It was reported that the vehicle had left the roadway, rolled, and struck a tree. The three occupants were all trapped in the vehicle.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Hershey business teacher earns award

Hershey Public School announced that business teacher Mrs. Cynthia Elliott has been awarded the NGPF (Next Gen Personal Finance) Distinguished Educator Award. Elliott has earned credits in ten personal finance topics that can be used in her classroom as a personal finance educator. Elliott’s growth as an educator and dedication to her students is evident in all she does at Hershey Public School.
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte Post

Gothenburg student attends Youth Energy Leadership Camp

LEXINGTON, Neb.-Local student Braeden Anderson broadened his understanding of the unique role of public power at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association Youth Energy Leadership Camp. Anderson is the son of Brock and Stacy Anderson of Gothenburg. Dawson Public Power District sponsored three students to attend the week-long camp in July....
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Post

MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class

Those interested in learning how to pilot a plane will have the opportunity to do so through the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus. A Private Pilot Certificate Preparation class has been added to the lineup of course offerings this fall. Sessions are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-11 with instructor Ron Schmidt, a general aviation pilot.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraskaland Bank accepting applications for Nebraskaland University

NebraskaLand Bank is now accepting applications for NebraskaLand University (NLU), a financial literacy scholarship program. NLU is a six course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection, paying for college and more. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by Senior and Executive Officers at NebraskaLand Bank.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

