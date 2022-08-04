Read on northplattepost.com
Related
Post Podcast: North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher on proposed recreation upgrades
Scotty was joined by North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) to talk about Tuesday's City Council meeting, with the main topic being the proposed upgrades to recreational offerings in the city. This podcast is powered by North Platte Kubota.
Hershey Schools name DaMoude as TeamMates Coordinator
Hershey Public Schools has hired Becky DaMoude to be the Hershey TeamMates Coordinator. DaMoude is replacing Jennifer Hampton, who recently was promoted as TeamMates Western Regional Coordinator for the state of Nebraska. DaMoude has been a part of the TeamMates mentoring program since 2015 where she has been a mentor...
North Platte Telegraph
617 -619 W 6th, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
8 harvested in Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Plains Health, UNMC partnership provides students fast-track to nursing career
Great Plains Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing are pleased to collaborate to bring accelerated clinicals in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program to North Platte. In 12 months, qualified applicants who hold a bachelor’s degree can complete the UNMC Accelerated BSN program...
Mullin joins Knights Volleyball as assistant coach
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Community College alum Sydney Mullin will return to her alma mater this fall as an assistant coach for the Knights volleyball team. She joins Kylie Wroot, who is entering her third season as an assistant volleyball coach and Alexa McCall, who enters her eighth season at the helm of the Knights.
Mid-Plains Community College to host student orientation Aug. 19
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College will host New Student Orientation Day Aug. 19 for all incoming freshmen. Check-in will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center on the McCook campus and also in the McDonald-Belton Building on the South Campus in North Platte. Activities will follow at 10 a.m.
North Platte man wins NPCC gun raffle
Mark Harwood of North Platte is the winner of a TriStar Trinity Break Open 12-gauge shotgun raffled by the Mid-Plains Community College Shooting Club. The shotgun was sponsored by the D&N Event Center. A total of 198 tickets were sold, and $3,960 was raised. Proceeds will be used to help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic accident seriously injures 3 young North Platte residents
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that left three young North Platte residents with serious injuries. At around 9:00 p.m., on Monday, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call about a one-vehicle accident just east of Crane View Rd. on South River Rd., between North Platte and Hershey. It was reported that the vehicle had left the roadway, rolled, and struck a tree. The three occupants were all trapped in the vehicle.
Hershey business teacher earns award
Hershey Public School announced that business teacher Mrs. Cynthia Elliott has been awarded the NGPF (Next Gen Personal Finance) Distinguished Educator Award. Elliott has earned credits in ten personal finance topics that can be used in her classroom as a personal finance educator. Elliott’s growth as an educator and dedication to her students is evident in all she does at Hershey Public School.
Gothenburg student attends Youth Energy Leadership Camp
LEXINGTON, Neb.-Local student Braeden Anderson broadened his understanding of the unique role of public power at the Nebraska Rural Electric Association Youth Energy Leadership Camp. Anderson is the son of Brock and Stacy Anderson of Gothenburg. Dawson Public Power District sponsored three students to attend the week-long camp in July....
MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class
Those interested in learning how to pilot a plane will have the opportunity to do so through the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus. A Private Pilot Certificate Preparation class has been added to the lineup of course offerings this fall. Sessions are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-11 with instructor Ron Schmidt, a general aviation pilot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATED Victims of Elm Creek shooting, disturbance identified
The shooting victim has been identified as Richard Rios, 29, Houston, TX. Rios received a gunshot wound to the lower torso. It is not known at this time if the shooting was accidental or intentional. Also injured in the disturbance were a 38-year-old North Platte man and a 49-year-old Elwood...
Man accused of assaulting woman with pan in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Police said a man was arrested on assault allegations following a disturbance in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of E. 9th St. at around 6:15 p.m. Officers met with a victim who reported that they had...
Nebraskaland Bank accepting applications for Nebraskaland University
NebraskaLand Bank is now accepting applications for NebraskaLand University (NLU), a financial literacy scholarship program. NLU is a six course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection, paying for college and more. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lesson plans created and instructed by Senior and Executive Officers at NebraskaLand Bank.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0