Read on www.profootballnetwork.com
Related
WMBF
Coastal Carolina’s Mekenze Kelley wins U20 World Championship
CALI, Colombia – Coastal Carolina track & field’s Mekenze Kelley made history of her own on Saturday night, as the Chanticleer sprinter won gold and was crowned a 2022 U20 World Champion as part of Team USA’s women’s 4x400-meter relay team at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.
wbtw.com
Colorado State University makes changes to Atlantic hurricane season projections
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously, Colorado State University (CSU) was projecting an above-average hurricane season in which there would be 19 named storms in the Atlantic, of which nine would become hurricanes, and four would be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). From 1991-2020 a typical hurricane season...
WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com
The Rick Strickland Band returns to downtown Darlington Aug. 13
SHORT BIO – Rick & Lesa. For over a decade, Singer/Songwriters Rick Strickland and Lesa Hudson have been prominent fixtures in the Carolina. Beach Music industry, and are well celebrated for their award winning original music. They have received a total of 27. Carolina Beach Music Awards (CBMA) for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach visitors weigh in on 'dual role' lifeguards
MYRTLE BEACH — The topic of “dual role” lifeguarding has come under scrutiny in Myrtle Beach following a historic lawsuit settlement recently awarded to the family of a drowning victim. “Dual role” lifeguarding is a practice where lifeguards are required to perform other duties at the same...
fox40jackson.com
1,400-pound great white shark spotted near Myrtle Beach
A 1,400-pound great white shark was tracked just off the shore of Myrtle Beach earlier this week, causing anxiety for some residents. The non-profit shark locator OCSearch pinged the share, named Breton, approximately 60 miles offshore and is measured at 13 feet long. The shark was originally tagged near Nova Scotia on Sept. 12, 2020.
wfxb.com
Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach
An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Viral TikTok shows mold in Myrtle Beach resort room
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A TikTok that went viral is giving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina unwanted attention. A video of a room at the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort showing mold has more than 6 million pageviews and 360,000 comments, according to ABC 15, Channel 9′s sister station in Myrtle Beach.
whereverfamily.com
Avoid Summer Slide with the Kids at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach
Add a touch of education, but make it fun, to family travel at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. Your kids will avoid the summer slide and keep up with their learning, all while having a good time. WonderWorks is indoors, allowing people to visit no matter the weather; dubbed “an amusement park for the mind” the whole family will head home having learned something new.
Highway 17 overpass dedicated to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police on Friday dedicated a Highway 17 overpass to honor 23-year-old Patrolman Jacob Hancher, who died in October 2020 while responding to a domestic violence call near Yaupon Drive. Hancher had been a Myrtle Beach office for only eight months, and his family said the support of the […]
WMBF
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
wbtw.com
Medium chance for development in the Atlantic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center has highlighted a medium chance for the development of a tropical depression over the next five days. Currently, the area of interest is still over Africa but is forecasted to move offshore tonight or early...
abcnews4.com
SC Governor urges preparation after new Hurricane Season outlook released
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the latest forecast has been updated by hurricane researchers with NOAA and Colorado State University. The weather experts are now predicting a slight decrease in tropical activity compared to the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still a wide agreement that 2022 is expected to be an above-average year for storms now that we have entered the peak months.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Better chance for storms by the end of the week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Same weather different day, the heat and humidity will trigger another round of pop up storms this afternoon. Storms will linger through the evening, however, rain chances will drop after sunset. We’ll be left with partly cloudy skies with overnight lows cooling down in the mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. Besides that, it’s going to be another quiet night.
WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
wfxb.com
B.J. Kinard Rides the Glass Bottom Boat at Ripley’s Aquarium!
Only three inches of glass separate you from the fascinating creatures! At Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach you can get a unique view of tthe animals below the surface!. The Glass Bottom Boat launches every 30 minutes from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach utility bills mailed to wrong post office, no penalties for customers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach utility customers will not receive a penalty for a missed bill dated July 22. City officials said cycle three utility bills were delivered to the Greensboro, NC Bulk Mail Center and are still at the facility. The city is assuring customers that...
Suspect charged with murder in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting after victim dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The woman accused of shooting and killing a man inside a North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo is now facing a murder charge. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in South Carolina.
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
Comments / 0