ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Coastal Carolina’s Mekenze Kelley wins U20 World Championship

CALI, Colombia – Coastal Carolina track & field’s Mekenze Kelley made history of her own on Saturday night, as the Chanticleer sprinter won gold and was crowned a 2022 U20 World Champion as part of Team USA’s women’s 4x400-meter relay team at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

The Rick Strickland Band returns to downtown Darlington Aug. 13

SHORT BIO – Rick & Lesa. For over a decade, Singer/Songwriters Rick Strickland and Lesa Hudson have been prominent fixtures in the Carolina. Beach Music industry, and are well celebrated for their award winning original music. They have received a total of 27. Carolina Beach Music Awards (CBMA) for...
DARLINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Conference Usa#American Football#College Sports#Acc#Sec#Pro Football Network#Fbs
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach visitors weigh in on 'dual role' lifeguards

MYRTLE BEACH — The topic of “dual role” lifeguarding has come under scrutiny in Myrtle Beach following a historic lawsuit settlement recently awarded to the family of a drowning victim. “Dual role” lifeguarding is a practice where lifeguards are required to perform other duties at the same...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
fox40jackson.com

1,400-pound great white shark spotted near Myrtle Beach

A 1,400-pound great white shark was tracked just off the shore of Myrtle Beach earlier this week, causing anxiety for some residents. The non-profit shark locator OCSearch pinged the share, named Breton, approximately 60 miles offshore and is measured at 13 feet long. The shark was originally tagged near Nova Scotia on Sept. 12, 2020.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach

An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Viral TikTok shows mold in Myrtle Beach resort room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A TikTok that went viral is giving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina unwanted attention. A video of a room at the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort showing mold has more than 6 million pageviews and 360,000 comments, according to ABC 15, Channel 9′s sister station in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
whereverfamily.com

Avoid Summer Slide with the Kids at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach

Add a touch of education, but make it fun, to family travel at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. Your kids will avoid the summer slide and keep up with their learning, all while having a good time. WonderWorks is indoors, allowing people to visit no matter the weather; dubbed “an amusement park for the mind” the whole family will head home having learned something new.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
CONWAY, SC
wbtw.com

Medium chance for development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center has highlighted a medium chance for the development of a tropical depression over the next five days. Currently, the area of interest is still over Africa but is forecasted to move offshore tonight or early...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

SC Governor urges preparation after new Hurricane Season outlook released

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the latest forecast has been updated by hurricane researchers with NOAA and Colorado State University. The weather experts are now predicting a slight decrease in tropical activity compared to the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still a wide agreement that 2022 is expected to be an above-average year for storms now that we have entered the peak months.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Better chance for storms by the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Same weather different day, the heat and humidity will trigger another round of pop up storms this afternoon. Storms will linger through the evening, however, rain chances will drop after sunset. We’ll be left with partly cloudy skies with overnight lows cooling down in the mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. Besides that, it’s going to be another quiet night.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy