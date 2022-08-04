ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian

The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Clerk leading vote-getter in last week’s election

Weakley County Clerk Kim Hughey was the leading vote-getter in last week’s election. Hughey, running unopposed, received 4,451 complimentary votes, followed by Trustee Marci Floyd, who received 4,392 complimentary votes. Floyd tells Thunderbolt Radio News why she wanted to serve another term as Trustee. (AUDIO) She explains the role...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Lauren Kendall

First Week Wrap-Up at Obion County Schools

The first week of school can be such a bittersweet time for both parents/guardians and students. For seniors, celebrating the first day can be a moment of sadness and excitement when it is their last first day. For many parents/guardians who are excited to return their students to school after the summer break, are often faced with the reality that their little student is another year older. Other parents/guardians are having to drop off their student for the first time.
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Longtime Fulton Police Chief Announces His Retirement

After 44 years of law enforcement duties, Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell is retiring. The Fulton County High School graduate began with the Fulton Police Department in 1979, following four years of service in the Marines Corp. After twenty years of climbing department ranks, Powell was named the Chief of...
FULTON, KY
WBBJ

Events the week of August 8, 2022 in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Scott’s Strolls (Jackson/Bemis community) Jackson’s Musical Heritage (Jackson) Carroll County Fair Back to School Bash (Huntingdon) Wednesday, August 10. Korean War Veteran Award Ceremony (Huntingdon) Thursday, August 11. Pottery Sip & Shop (Jackson) Career Fair (Crump)
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Baptist Memorial-Union City Receives “Five Star Rating” for Quality Care

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The rating is the highest distinction from the federal agency. Upon the announcement, Administrator and CEO, Skipper Bondurant, said he was proud that Baptist Memorial-Union City was recognized as being one...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Voters Have Contested Races in Thursday Election

Today is election day in Tennessee. Voters who did not take advantage of the early voting period, will cast ballots for candidates in the State and Federal primary, and State and County General election. In Obion County, several contested races are on the ballot. The race for County Mayor includes...
OBION COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
UNION COUNTY, IL
WBBJ

Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer. The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year. “We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Third-party audit shows how much disaster relief funding Mayfield has received

MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square. Some of the buildings date back to the...
MAYFIELD, KY
WBBJ

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
radionwtn.com

Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems

Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Earthquake Recorded in Obion County

An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
OBION COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop brings drug charges for Paducah pair

A traffic stop on Houser Road near Old Mayfield Road Sunday afternoon resulted in drug charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter also allegedly was in possession of marijuana. While...
PADUCAH, KY

