The first week of school can be such a bittersweet time for both parents/guardians and students. For seniors, celebrating the first day can be a moment of sadness and excitement when it is their last first day. For many parents/guardians who are excited to return their students to school after the summer break, are often faced with the reality that their little student is another year older. Other parents/guardians are having to drop off their student for the first time.

OBION COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO