Financial Reports

Organon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
4 days ago
 4 days ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $234 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGN

