TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap
Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET.
Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Polls closed Thursday evening in Tennessee's primary election to select nominees for a slew of races, including several newly redrawn U.S. congressional races expected to favor Republicans. Republicans are targeting the 5th Congressional District, where Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat, retired after redistricting turned the district...
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
Tennessee Election Results: Republican Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Republican primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
AP: Jason Martin wins Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, loc
“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles
Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night. Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
clarksvillenow.com
Election results: Final results for all races in Montgomery County election and local results of state primary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with early and absentee votes, plus 38 of 38 precincts reporting. The Circuit Court judge and...
smithcountyinsider.com
Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race
Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
mprnews.org
Live election results: Tennessee
NPR is providing live special coverage of the primary elections Wednesday in Tennessee. Below are the results in real time. Polls close at 8 p.m. MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.
wpln.org
Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law is going back to court with new challengers
A national LGBT organization is taking a second shot at challenging Tennessee’s anti-trans bathroom law. The Human Rights Campaign is suing the state again, more than a month after dismissing their first lawsuit. The HRC originally filed the lawsuit on behalf of two Wilson County families. Under state law,...
Tenn. sued by Human Rights Campaign over 'bathroom bill'
The lawsuit is against a Tenn. law that denies transgender students and staff access to bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities that reflect their gender identity.
WSMV
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
Amendment 3: Removing criminal punishment slavery loophole in Tennessee
The Tennessee Constitution currently allows slavery "as a punishment for crime," though it technically isn't practiced.
fox17.com
Over 3,000 Tennessee school-aged children positive for COVID-19 amid return to classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Tennessee children make a return to the classrooms this week, the number of school-aged children with COVID-19 infections the last 14 days could rise as the state as a whole outpaces the national case rate. According to the COVID-19 State Profile Report released weekly...
Virginia Extends Extra SNAP Benefits Through August 2022--Here's When You'll Receive Them
(Nejron Photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia has been approved to distribute emergency allotment SNAP benefits in August 2022. Approximately 445,000 Virginia households will receive extra food stamp benefits through P-SNAP in August.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Looking to Lease Field for Dove Hunting
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming dove season. The first segment of hunting opens at noon on September 1st. Reports said landowners can earn up to $4,000, for providing a dove field for a minimum of three priority public hunting dates in September.
