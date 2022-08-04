ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
Tennessee Republicans aim to flip U.S. House seats in Thursday primary

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Polls closed Thursday evening in Tennessee's primary election to select nominees for a slew of races, including several newly redrawn U.S. congressional races expected to favor Republicans. Republicans are targeting the 5th Congressional District, where Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat, retired after redistricting turned the district...
“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race

Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
Live election results: Tennessee

NPR is providing live special coverage of the primary elections Wednesday in Tennessee. Below are the results in real time. Polls close at 8 p.m. MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
