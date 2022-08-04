ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Former Daphne stars continue football-camp tradition

Five members of Daphne High School’s 2010 undefeated AHSAA Class 6A championship team went on to reach the pros. But they haven’t forgotten where they came from. On Saturday, a tradition that began in 2017 continued with the Daphne Youth Football Camp at Trione Park. The event was hosted by Ryan Anderson, Eric Lee, Torren McGaster, Michael Pierce and T.J. Yeldon.
DAPHNE, AL
Atmore Advance

Cougars ranked No. 9 in preseason poll

Escambia Academy was ranked No. 9 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason AISA football poll, which was released today. The Cougars were ranked below top-ranked Glenwood, No. 2 Autauga Academy, Patrician, Chambers and Macon-East who rounded out the top five of the poll. Edgewood, Jackson and Lowndes Academy were ranked sixth through eighth and Bessemer was ranked No. 10.
ATMORE, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Mobile : 7 Best & Fun Things To Do In Mobile, Alabama

There’s no lack of entertainment options in Mobile, Alabama. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to museums that explore the African and Native American community, there’s something for every visitor. The Crescent Theater, for example, features plush reclining seats and snacks. In addition to regular movies, the Crescent also hosts live theater acts. If you’re looking for a fun and unique evening out, the Crescent is the place for you. Here, you can see everything from a classic to a new release.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

The City of Mobile kicks off the school year right with 5th Quarter event

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation has started "5th Quarter" giving our youth a fun, safe environment after football and basketball games. "We just wanted to give the kids something to do right after the football and basketball games. Just to give them a hangout spot, something positive," said Phelon Carter, Teen Mentor Coordinator for the City of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG

TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Storms move inland throughout the day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!. We started this morning already seeing scattered showers and storms along the coastline. More storms will be possible throughout the day today with more moving inland by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Overnight low’s will be similar to this past evening: very seasonable in the mid-70’s with partly cloudy skies lingering in the area.
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

It's Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims

Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Locals react to lower gas prices

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4.00 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Want to work at Airbus? You might want to take a look at this:

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 46 young people entered a room filled with friends, family and optimism. They were about to graduate from Flightpath 9, a brand new program at Bishop State that will land them apprenticeship positions in commercial aircraft manufacturing at Mobile's Airbus plant. Among them, Kennedy Brown,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola resident forms ministry for female veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola resident Justina Hunter, female veteran mental health is being pushed to the wayside, but with her Prayer Warrior ministry, she wants women to know they have a safe space in the city.  Hunter started her outreach in Biloxi in 2020, but soon found her way to Pensacola to […]
PENSACOLA, FL

