Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations

This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
49ers Tried Out Four Players Including WR Dede Westbrook

Wilson also mentions that San Francisco hosted three other players for tryouts. Of this group, the 49ers signed Snead to a contract. The Vikings also hosted Westbrook for a tryout back in May. Westbrook, 28, was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma by the Jaguars in 2017. He...
Natalie Poole to be Named Southern Miss Head Coach

Southern Miss is expected to hire Natalie Poole as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Poole spent the last eleven seasons as the head coach at Memphis, collecting a 241-340 overall record during her tenure. Memphis also posted a 58-146 record in conference play across the same period.
Jets DE Carl Lawson: "He's Ahmad right now"

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner enters the NFL with a lot of expectations. Robert Saleh and the Jets made him the first of their three picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and his man coverage skills have many believing he could be the cornerstone of the Jets’ secondary for years to come.
