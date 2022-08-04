Read on www.profootballnetwork.com
Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations
This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
LSU Running Back Noah Cain Living Childhood Dream of Playing for Tigers
The Penn State transfer looks to carve out roll in running backs room, develop under Coach Frank Wilson
49ers Tried Out Four Players Including WR Dede Westbrook
Wilson also mentions that San Francisco hosted three other players for tryouts. Of this group, the 49ers signed Snead to a contract. The Vikings also hosted Westbrook for a tryout back in May. Westbrook, 28, was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma by the Jaguars in 2017. He...
Class of 2023 Wide Receiver Justin Brown Announces Commitment to Mississippi State
Mississippi State received a commitment from Class of 2023 wide receiver Justin Brown on Friday afternoon.
Tua, Tyreek, McKinley, among standouts in Dolphins’ camp Day 10. News and highlights
The Dolphins’ final South Florida practice for nine days featured a bevy of highlight-worthy plays, including a spectacular interception from undrafted Oregon safety Verone McKinley III, a very good day by Tua Tagovailoa and the usual impact from Tyreek Hill. Recapping Day 10 of camp:. STARS OF THE DAY.
Natalie Poole to be Named Southern Miss Head Coach
Southern Miss is expected to hire Natalie Poole as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Poole spent the last eleven seasons as the head coach at Memphis, collecting a 241-340 overall record during her tenure. Memphis also posted a 58-146 record in conference play across the same period.
Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne County senior offensive lineman Brenden Roscoe
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Second-year Wayne County head coach Jack Hankins feels good about what the War Eagles can do offensively this season – returning starting quarterback Carter Hankins and running back Isiah Boyd. But the key piece in allowing those guys to flourish is senior offensive guard/tackle Brenden...
Carolina Panthers reveal starting QB decision date for 2022
The Carolina Panthers are one of three teams holding a quarterback competition to determine their starter in 2022. It’s clear
Lane Kiffin reveals plan with Quinshon Judkins following explosive start to camp
Ole Miss football completely retooled their roster this offseason, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Head coach Lane Kiffin has been candid about the Rebels massive overhaul, noting that bringing along so many freshmen and transfers is quite the burden for his coaching staff. However, the running back...
Jets DE Carl Lawson: "He's Ahmad right now"
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner enters the NFL with a lot of expectations. Robert Saleh and the Jets made him the first of their three picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and his man coverage skills have many believing he could be the cornerstone of the Jets’ secondary for years to come.
