Wayfair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Wayfair Inc. (W) on Thursday reported a loss of $378 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $3.59 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.89 per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on W at https://www.zacks.com/ap/W