Arbutus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) _ Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warminster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABUS